Rejuvolyte Anti-Aging Skin Cream
The Rejuvolyte Anti-Aging Skin Cream can best be described as a special breakthrough formulation that reduces wrinkles and fine lines on your skin. It is a patented formula that utilizes the latest and advanced skin repair ingredients to deliver amazing results.
There are many reviews about it online. This one is all you need. Plus, at the bottom are real user reviews. Go check them out!
Note: This product is no longer available. Click here to get the best alternative!
This incredible skincare solution includes antioxidants along with essential vitamins, which brighten and improve the appearance of your skin. It delivers dramatic skin repair using advance formula that is proven to repair and smoothen your skin.
How Does It Work?
Wrinkles often appear on your skin when the skin cells weaken and shrink along the fine lines and at the folds of your face. The Rejuvolyte cream works on these weak cells, consequently improving their health while making your skin look firm and smooth. This skin care solution incorporates the same ingredients used in expensive anti-aging products. Nevertheless, the formulation has been simplified to make it cost-effective but more capable of reversing the aging hitches of your skin.
The product comprises a unique formulation of ingredients, which create a powerful and simplified solution to your skin-aging problem. This anti-aging product is capable of reducing wrinkles on your skin, making it look younger and resilient. The supposed product encompasses a patented formula that brings immense benefits and lasting firmness to your skin.
Ingredients
Rejuvolyte includes a host of ingredients that are useful in addressing your skin-aging issues. However, for the purposes of this review, I’ll just mention a few of them.
One of the useful ingredients that make up this potent skin care product is the extract from the Terminalia Chebula fruit. Extract from this fruit serves to support and protect the skin’s moisture balance. In addition to detoxifying the skin, it nourishes and strengthens it.
It also encompasses Collagen and Elastin, which prove to be useful in repairing and maintaining the support structure of your skin. The Vitamin A is also included in the formula to help in skin cell regeneration. It makes your skin look fresh and new all the time.
Features
Clinically Proven Skincare Technology
Rejuvolyte works at the cellular level to counteract your skin-aging effects. Its ingredients are seamlessly structured in a way that they effortlessly penetrate the skin levels to bring about the desired results. The integration of the QuSome delivery method facilitates the absorption of the cream by your skin.
The Biosphere entering your skin has walls that are made of natural wheat protein. The supposed walls capture the moisture to prevent water-loss while ensuring a sustained delivery of nutrients to the skin. It keeps your skin hydrated, making it look fresh and young all the time.
Combats the Aging Effects of Stress
Rejuvolyte utilizes the recommended topical immune boosters to enhance the immunity of your skin. Using the best topical immune boosters, it counteracts the damaging impacts of emotional stress and free radicals. It is perfectly formulated to eliminate accumulated debris, which makes the skin look drab, discolored and dull.
Ease of Use
The product comes in a beautiful small packaging that makes it easy to store or carry it along in a handbag. The package includes a conveniently packed bottle of 30ml or 1fl oz. The cream also comes with simple instructions of use.
How To Use It
According to the instructions for using this cream, you’re required to wash your face using a gentle cleanser. Give it a couple of minutes to dry, and then gently apply the cream over the face and neck. Make sure you spread the cream uniformly for ease of absorption.
This anti-aging cream isn’t quite the same as other anti-aging treatments in the contemporary market. It doesn’t require any specific massager or distinctive equipment for application. The cream works to repair your skin right after the first application.
The anti-oxidants alongside essential vitamins that make up the formula prove handy when it comes to repairing your skin and improving its texture. It works to achieve a much healthier and fresher skin as the cells gain nutrition from the ingredients incorporated in the formula.
Pros
- The product integrates natural and potent ingredients with simplified formula for ease of use
- It absorbs with ease to deliver the required results
- Reduces dark spots as well as skin discolorations
- The formula works to accomplish a soft, supple and well-hydrated skin
- It’s also effective in reducing under eye puffiness along with the dark circles
- It’s inexpensive and comes with a trial offer for enthusiastic folks
- It combats the aging effects resulting from stress
- Diminishes wrinkles and smooths skin in a short period of time
- It introduces a healthy and young-looking skin
- The formula is clinically proven to achieve dramatic skincare and amazing results
- It’s easy to use the product as it includes an instruction manual
Cons
- The ingredient list isn’t available
I’d suggest that the website owners include a complete list of ingredients that make up this formula. This is important for users to know what really makes up this anti-aging cream.
Verdict
Overall, the Rejuvolyte skin cream encompasses the recommended anti-aging properties that are essential in repairing your skin. It also provides immediate moisturization that soothes the skin while making it feel smooth instantly. This cream is entirely safe for use on all skin types, and can be utilized every day without any concerns of side effects.
I would end by recommending it to anyone struggling with the menace of aging and wrinkles on the skin. It is 100% safe, moisturizing and cost-effective. Most importantly, it proves to be effective in diminishing wrinkles as well as fine lines on your skin, helping you look much younger and healthier.
Comments
angela says
I ordered today and can not pull up anything to confirm the order or where it is going. Help!
Linda Whitaker says
I ordered a free sample of the Rejuvolyte eye serum and anti-aging skin cream. I paid separate shipping and handling for both items.
I did not order any additional items from your company; however, I just realized I have been charged $89.95 which includes shipping and handling.
I plan to return this item if/when it arrives. Please do not ever ship me anything again. I want to cancel the subscription and/or order immediately.
Thank you
Linda R. Whitaker
Linda says
I called as soon as I received the product, they said they would extend the trial period to see if i was happy with it, they were very nice. After the first application my skin felt softer
peggycoke says
I did not order any additional items from your company. I have been charged 89.95 which includes shipping & handling. I will send it back. Do not send me anything again. I am canceling the subscription
{Name and address edited out}
Dallas, Texas
thetorchlight says
Hello Peggy.
Please message the company directly.
Thanks for your comment!
ELIZABRTH HALL says
i NEED TO CANCEL THIS STUFF BUT I CANT GET AHOLD OF ANY ONE, AND I NEED TO RETURN THIS CRAP I DONT WANT IT,
LIZ
Margy H says
If you find any information for customer service, please let me know! I want to stop this
Debra Crews says
I ordered and received the “trial” size items. I paid for the shipping. When receiving my bank statement, I realized I was charged $89.92. When I called to cancel and return the product, I was told I could not return because the 14 day trial period was over. The next day I was charged $84.95. When I called back to inquire about this charge, I was told since I cancelled, I was charged for the entire cost of the products.
Gail Bodie says
I did not order any additional items from your company. I have been charged 89.95 which includes shipping & handling. I will send it back. Do not send me anything again. I am canceling the subscription
thetorchlight says
Hello. Please contact them directly.
Thanks for your comment!
Joanne Osgood says
I received my credit card bill and was charge 2 different times $89.90 and $94.91 for the 2 creams. I never agreed to anything other than trial size. I want this to stop!!! Do not send or charge me for any more serums. This is a totally screw job!! I am canceling my subscription immediately.
KARLA HARTMAN says
MY NAME IS KARLA HARTMAN! I DONT LIKE YOUR PRODUCT AND I HAVE BEEN REFUSING THEM FOR MONTHS NOW! IF YOU SEND ME ANYMORE I WILL CONSIDER THEM A GIFT!!!!! YOU HAD BETTER CHECK OUT HOW MANY TIMES YOU HAVE TAKEN MONEY FROM MY DEBIT CARD AND RETURN THE MONEY OR I WILL CONTACT A LAWYER!
Lori says
Contact a lawyer……. In the terms section it says if you do not cancel within 14 days they will bill you for the product, enroll you in recieving re occurring product and enroll you to get another product at 89 bucks a month! Deceptive! Most terms, ,conditions etc for companies talk about suing them etc BUT not enrolling you in receiving products you know nothing about at nearly $100 a month. This company enrols you to get 2 products at $200 a month
Amber Schafer says
The free trial order is completely false advertising. I can see that I am not the only one who got fooled. It looks to me that the product has really amazing reviews but the deception of the free trial offer has turned away many women that could be possible lifetime consumers. Bad business will kill a great product quickly. I would not recommend this product only because of the deceptive ways the company uses to trick women.
Oanh says
June 28,2016 at 2:00pm
I do not like this product and cheat’s company and took all the money . Your company is fakes and want to get all money from peoples and do not contact event I called many times to cancelled on last month but still charge $$184.81 on my account on this month . I JUST LET YOUR COMPANY TO KNOW ONE THING IF I DO NOT GET MY CRAP STUFF AND I WILL TALK WITH MY LAWYER and I can not let you guys treat peoples like that !
KATIE says
07-05-2016 DID NOT ORDER ANY PRODUCTS FROM THEM
I received the anti-aging cream today and called to say I did not order and to take my name off their mailing list and that no charge better be on my credit card for this. First, talked to Katelyn #240 and was cut off then another lady go online. Would not tell me her name and said that I would be charged and the charge was one hundred forty some dollars and that she would take 1/2 off. Told her no that I didn’t place an order for anything and they wasn’t going to charge me anything, then cut off again. I had to call back. Talked to a Jeyelynn#311 and told her what was happening she said she would take off my account and I would be billed for nothing. So. will see what happens and I HAD NOT BE BILLED OR SHIT WILL HIT THE FAN..
DON’T DEAL WITH THIS COMPANY AS THEY WILL TRY TO RIP YOU OFF. CUSTOMER SERVICE SUCKS AS I WOULD NOT HAVE TOLERATED THIS TREATMENT IF COULD HAVE BEEN DONE IN PERSON
Judy says
I love this product. Just finished my 2nd. order, had no problem with my orders. would like to order again.. Cannot find. help.
Margy H says
I want to return 5 unopened boxes of Rejuvolyte. I had ordered a free sample and paid shipping but it did not work for me. I had no idea they would keep sending these boxes out and bill me for it. I wan to send them back and get a refund! Thanks