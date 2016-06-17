In this Cellogica review, I aim to give you all the details you need about this anti-aging product. If you want to know everything about it, then this is the place to be. Plus, you’ll also see other user reviews at the bottom of this page. If you already use it yourself, may I also ask you to comment about your experience with it in the comments section.



Cellogica claims to be a powerful day and night cream that remove wrinkles, minimize crow’s feet and increase the skin’s barrier to UV rays. This anti-aging cream uses stem cell technology to stimulate the production of collagen to make the skin beautiful and smoother. In fact, it offers both day and night cream to the customers. The day cream is useful for preventing environmental damage. I usually apply this cream every morning on my face before applying any makeup. On the other hand, the night cream repairs and restores the skin while sleeping.

For many years, there has been a wide range of anti-aging solutions that promises their customers a healthy and rejuvenated skin. Some products are effective while others are a total waste of money. However, the manufacturers specifically designed this product for women searching for a natural anti-aging formula. It claims to use advanced technology and powerful ingredients to reduce signs of aging.

Active Ingredients

Each anti-aging solution has unique ingredients that distinguish it from other brands. In my analysis, I found out that Cellogica consists of five (5) ingredients that work together to produce wrinkle-free skin. The active ingredients in include SYN-COLL, RonaFlair LDP, SYN-AKE, PhytoCellTec Malus Domestica, and PhytoCell Alp Rose.

SYN-COLL : This is a small peptide that reduces the aspect of wrinkles. This ingredient is glycerine-based and has the main peptide formula which is Palmitoyl Tripeptide-3.

: This is a small peptide that reduces the aspect of wrinkles. This ingredient is glycerine-based and has the main peptide formula which is Palmitoyl Tripeptide-3. RonaFlair LDP : This ingredient provides long-term treatment of wrinkles. It fills the wrinkles and makes them less visible.

: This ingredient provides long-term treatment of wrinkles. It fills the wrinkles and makes them less visible. SYN-AKE : This is a popular ingredient found in many beauty products. SYN-AKE is a synthetic tripeptide that provides intensive anti-wrinkle treatment.

: This is a popular ingredient found in many beauty products. SYN-AKE is a synthetic tripeptide that provides intensive anti-wrinkle treatment. PhytoCellTec Alp Rose : This ingredient, which is extracted from the alpine flower, acts as an effective barrier against UV rays and coldness.

: This ingredient, which is extracted from the alpine flower, acts as an effective barrier against UV rays and coldness. PhytoCell Malus Domestica: This ingredient provides skin cell stem protection and helps the skin build new tissues while delaying aging and removing wrinkles.

These ingredients have been subjected to intensive scientific studies to ascertain their claims. It was found out that all these ingredients work separately.

Pricing

Cellolica is not cheap as you may think. I usually buy this anti-aging cream either by ordering through the phone or their official website.

For the 30-day supply of the day and night cream, you will have to pay $129.95 – while the day and the night creams (when sold separately) costs $64.99 each. Moreover, the 90-day supply of the day and night cream costs $259.90, and 180-day costs $389.85. Unfortunately, when ordering this anti-aging cream, I have to pay an extra fee of $6.95 for shipping.

Also, you can order the product through amazon.com and pay $129.95 for day and night package. In this case, you will pay a shipping fee of $4.99. Unless you get special deals on Amazon, the price is typically the same as that in the official website. It is important to note that all purchases have a 30-day money back guarantee.

Side Effects

Since the product is formulated using high-quality ingredients, there is no need to worry about side effects. The product is completely safe to use on the skin.

When To Expect Results

After using this product, I achieved amazing results within one (1) month. However, the results may differ from one person to another.

Customer Opinion

Most of the clients who review the product complain about unfair pricing policy. Some customers say that free trial is not true since they were charged full price plus shipping costs. However, some people described the product as worth its high price tag.

Another thing that brings a lot of concern to some customers is poor customer service as some claim. Some people say that Cellogica customer service is poor, and it is very difficult to get a refund.

Amazingly, a 70-year old customer claims that the product is very amazing and has done wonders to her face. The customer says that the cream restores her skin’s beauty in within one month of usage.

Final Verdict

In my opinion, Cellogica is an excellent anti-aging cream that works well for all types of skin. It is not only safe and efficient but also removes all signs of aging. This is a perfect anti-wrinkle solution that is formulated with powerful natural ingredients.

My only complaint about this product its pricing policy. Their products are very expensive and could easily drain your pocket.