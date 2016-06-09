In this Beverly Hills Lift And Firm review, I aim to give you all the details you need about this anti-aging product. If you want to know everything about it, then this is the place to be. Plus, you’ll also see other user reviews at the bottom of this page. If you already use it yourself, may I also ask you to comment about your experience with it in the comments section.



The rigors of modern life, coupled with pollution and a high stress environment can badly damage your skin; causing you to look years older than you are. We all know what we need to do – cleanse, tone, moisturize, use sunscreen. If you’re anything like me though, sticking religiously to a proper skin care routine is easier said than done; and chances are that your skin has paid the price. Thankfully, there are options that can help restore our skin’s youthful appearance.

Beverly Hills Lift and Firm Sculpting Cream is an anti aging product specially formulated to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and sagging skin. It contains a synergistic blend of six active ingredients designed to promote the formation of new skin cells and strengthen the skin’s cellular matrix by increasing collagen and elastin. In this article, I will be taking an in-depth look at this product. Read on to know if this is the right anti aging solution for you.

What’s In This Cream?

1. Progeline

Progeline is an ingredient that was isolated during studies on Progeria – a rare genetic disorder that greatly accelerates aging in children. It works by preventing the formation of toxins in the skin which can destroy the essential components of your skin’s structural matrix, such as collagen and elastin.

It also encourages the formation of elastin and five other skin tightening proteins. Progeline also reduces the effects of progerin – a substance which boosts aging by reducing the skin’s cellular activity and DNA replication. Progeline is a proprietary formula made by Lucas Mayer and consists of glycerin, water, dextran, and trifluoroacetyl tripeptide-2.

2. Liftessence

Liftessence contains polysaccharides obtained from the New Zealand Tree Fern to tighten the surface of the skin. This has a lifting effect by boosting the skin’s elasticity and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Liftessence consists of water, glycerin, linseed seed extract (flax), and Cyathea Cumingii Leaf Extract (New Zealand Tree Fern) and is a formula made by Lucas Mayer.

3. Idealift

Idealift is a proprietary ingredient that uses peptides to support your skin’s architecture. During an in-house study, Idealift was shown to be able to provide firmer skin for 80% of the participants and increase fibroblasts in the skin by 94%. Idealift imparts a toned and firm look to the skin.

4. Sculptessence

Sculptessence is a proprietary blend of water, glycerin, linseed seed (flax) extract, and Betula Alba (birch) juice. It reduces the appearance of wrinkles and moisturizes the skin; making skin look healthier.

5. Caviar Extract

Caviar Extract rejuvenates skin cells and boosts the formation of collagen in the skin. Collage is a protein responsible for tightening and repairing the skin.

6. Silk Peptides

Peptides are naturally occurring organic molecules that contain less than 50 amino acids. Peptides increase the flexibility of the skin. They also moisturize the skin and reduce dryness; giving the skin a fresh and healthy appearance.

How Does It Work?

In order to understand how the product works, it is important to understand the mechanism behind skin aging. As the skin ages, the production of elastin, collagen and other proteins diminishes. These proteins are responsible for maintaining the structural integrity of the skin’s cellular matrix. This leads to the formation of wrinkles and sagging skin.

This product works by restoring the skin’s natural production of these proteins and tightening the skin on the face and neck. Sagging skin on the neck is the greatest indicator of aging and by targeting this area; the product claims to be able to dramatically reduce the signs of aging.

The ingredients in the product repair damaged skin, improve the appearance of the skin and protect the skin from further damage.

Pricing And Return Policy

A jar of of this particular cream costs $120. You will get two jars for $228 and three for $324.

The company has a 60 day refund policy if you’re unhappy with the product.

Will I Benefit From This Product?

Beverly Hills Lift and Firm Sculpting Cream contains a blend of ingredients that seem to have proven benefits for combating aging. It has been rated positively by a large number of happy customers.

On the other hand, most of the ingredients in the product are proprietary; meaning their effectiveness has not been verified by third party studies.

Considering the high price of the product, I would suggest consulting with your dermatologist before you buy this anti-aging solution.