Allure Beauty is a high-end anti-aging formula which boasts of an immense ability to reduce facial wrinkles, minimize pores and reduce scars for a smooth and glittering look. It enhances the skin’s firmness and hydration, which is all you need for a healthy and natural glow. Despite being a relatively new product in the market, it has been tested and found to carry a 90% success rate, which is obviously honest compared to the magical products that promise a glowing skin to everyone regardless of their age and skin type.

What Does The Formula Contain?

Drawing from its name, it is obvious that the product contains retinol. While the company is not clear regarding other products that make up this formula, they have provided a hint that users of this formula should expect results that are similar with what you would expect in a beauty product that has shea butter, collagen and antarcticine. Considering these dynamics, the product therefore carries the following ingredients:

1. Antarcticine

This compound has been described as the fountain of youthful appearance because it infiltrates into the body and instigates the production of collagen. It is a distinctive ingredient that is native to the Antarctic sea, one that has warranted a number of clinical trials. It is an effective ingredient that is found in most beauty products that are meant to delay the signs of natural aging.

2. Retinol

This ingredient is a derivative of Vitamin A, one that has been found to be highly effective especially when tackling wrinkles. Retinol has a big influence on the functioning of different body cells a reason why it has been used to handle a variety of skin conditions. In most of the tests to which this product has been put it has been found effective in alleviating the wrinkles that result from too much exposure to the sun. Retinol also boasts of enormous antioxidant properties, which is all that you need to prevent the appearance of fresh wrinkles on your skin.

It is included in over-the-counter products, an ingredient that is synthesized into retinoic acid immediately after absorption into skin cells. It may take a long time to get significant results with a product that has retinol as its main compound because the skin tissues take time to adopt to its reactions. Retinol as an individual compound is known to treat acne, minimize pores and even treat eczema.

3. Collagen

This is the most prevalent protein in the human body, mainly found on skin tissues, muscles and any other tissues that are meant to keep the body strong. The collagen found on skin tissues serves the important function of replacing dead skin cells to give you a fresh look. It can be obtained from both plant and animal sources, but in some instances it has to be supplemented in order to get the facial texture that you desire.

4. Shea Butter

This a product that is extracted from the nuts of a tree popularly identified as the karite shea tree. Besides being a moisturizer, the product has been used for several years to treat a wide range of skin conditions. It is also used to protect various parts of the body that are exposed to elements of weather. Other than its moisturizing properties, it guards the skin against the aging properties that arise as a result of too much exposure to the sun.

Safety Standards

Considering the ingredients that this formula has, it is expected to be totally safe. However, users with a sensitive skin should visit a dermatologist before using the product because things such as retinol can be highly irritating at times. The company producing this formula has assured users of complete safety and so far, no side effects have been reported.

How Is It Used?

It is a relatively simple product to use, with a few guidelines as highlighted below:

Wash your face clean using a good cleanser

Pat it dry and apply the formula to the face and neck

Allow it time to absorb completely and repeat the procedure routinely until you achieve the desired results

Advantages

The cream comes with a 30-days cash-back assurance

It has few and simple ingredients that are safe and effective

It is easy to use

Disadvantages

It is a relatively new product with limited information and testimonials

Verdict

Like most beauty products that promise a flawless skin, it is understandable to approach Allure Beauty formula with extreme paranoia. Looking closely at the ingredients, however, they are all simple and known, which perhaps explains why there are no side effects so far. Inasmuch as there is limited information to support this product, it is worth trying.