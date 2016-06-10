In this Ageless Illusion review, I aim to give you all the details you need about this anti-aging product. If you want to know everything about it, then this is the place to be. Plus, you’ll also see other user reviews at the bottom of this page. If you already use it yourself, may I also ask you to comment about your experience with it in the comments section.



Are you a woman over 40? Are you starting to notice wrinkles and other skin imperfections? Maybe you didn’t take the best care of your skin when you were younger, or maybe you’re coming to realize that your soft, perfect skin has an expiry date, and it’s fast approaching. That’s where Ageless Illusion comes in. A product that can erase wrinkles and soften your skin – sounds amazing, right?

What Is It & How Does It Work?

Well, according to their website, it is an anti-ageing cream specifically designed to improve your skin from below. The product soaks deep into your skin where it works to reconstruct, re-energize and soften older, damaged cells, leaving you with a younger, more vibrant complexion. The product’s healing formula basically pushes the newly invigorated skin cells to the surface in order to make you appear younger.

According to statistics they provide, the formula will provide a 92% healthy complexion in just 28 days, with an 84% reduction in the visibility of wrinkles.

It is a product that will help reduce wrinkles, soften your skin, help you look younger and feel great.

How To Use It

It is recommended that you apply the skin serum twice daily to freshly cleaned and dried skin. The best times to do this are in the morning and before bedtime. There is one other specification for using the product, which is that you have to be over the age of 30, and to keep it stored securely, away from the reach of children.

Benefits

It reduced some of my small wrinkles, lines and creases, I could not ask for any better remedy for aging than this.

I felt and looked younger & healthier

It improved the visibility of my pores. As we may all know, this comes with a ton of health benefits, not to mention it also enhanced my aesthetic appeal.

I got longer lasting results without the use of unnecessary and painful invasive cosmetic procedures out there.

It was much more affordable than my other alternatives such as Botox, laser treatments and cosmetic surgery

I found it easy and time-effective to use on a daily basis

Ingredients

It is a non-toxic serum – utilizing natural and organic ingredients to create its formula. These include:

Peptides

Vitamin E

Fatty Acids

Macadamia Enthusiast Oil

A full list of ingredients can be found on their site.

Pricing

The only bad thing about Ageless Illusion is the confusing Terms & Conditions surrounding its purchase. First off, it is not available for purchase from any retailer. The only way you can buy it is via their own website.

Next, you are told to sign up for a free sample. You cannot just buy the product; you have to sign up for the sample. This is where things get tricky. Deep in the Terms & Conditions it states that you have 14 days from your order date to return the sample or you will be charged the full price of the product (around $140). Additionally, if you don’t return it, you will continue to be charged and sent a new product each month until you cancel it.

It’s important to keep this in mind when ordering, to ensure you are not caught out.

Recommendation

All products work differently for each individual person. You won’t know until you try it whether this is the right product for you. Out of them all though, this one seems like one of the best, most effective ones on the market. Just be sure you carefully read the terms and conditions and are happy to pay the total fee for the product before you try the sample (or else send it back within the specified time).

Conclusion

The product is scientifically backed and there are numerous positive testimonies about its long lasting effects. If you’re hesitant to take the plunge and get a more permanent, costly procedure to counteract the signs of aging (such as Botox, laser treatment or cosmetic surgery), this product is definitely worth a shot as it’s all natural and non-toxic. What do you have to lose?