In this TestoRip X review, I aim to give you all the details you need about this testosterone-boosting product. If you want to know everything about it, then this is the place to be. Plus, you’ll also see other user reviews at the bottom of this page. If you already use it yourself, may I also ask you to comment about your experience with it in the comments section.

Protein is very important for building up our body. Many people often use juices and milkshakes in order to get the required protein. TestoRip X seeks to solve any protein deficiency problem. This is a supplement that uses only natural ingredients to improve testosterone production in the body. Testosterone hormone is responsible for any bodily processes. The supplement enhances lean muscle mass hence which one of the man’s favorite body features.

It promises to:

Raise your sex drive

Raise stamina

Improve efficiency during workouts

Reduce recovery duration between work outs

The testosterone hormone is produced within the testicles, is responsible for giving men their sex drive, boosting muscle mass and growth of body hair. Testosterone levels begin to decrease at the age of 30 years leading to side effects such as reduced sex drive, depression, lack of energy, decreased height and strength. According to the manufacturer, this product has three major courses of action:

Visible vascularity: A man uses this supplement may start developing massive arms, chiseled chest and well-formed biceps. Improved libido: The manufacturer claims that the supplement can raise your sexual performance and stamina. Improves blood flow to the muscles thus adding body stamina

Contrary to other supplements, TestoRip X does not outline its ingredients. It only lists the benefits associated with it. Although the manufacturer references to Tongkat Ali as one of the ingredients, there is no substantial evidence relating this ingredient as a testosterone enhancer.

Pricing

How much will you pay for this non-ingredient supplement? The supplement is only available through a 14-day trial. At first, you may think you have landed on a good deal since you will only pay around $4 to receive a 30-day supply. This is not the case since you will have to pay around $90 once the trial ends. Additional charges include; shipping and handling fee, credit card processing fee and late supplement return fee. This is very expensive considering you may opt for higher-quality supplements at cheaper prices.

Who Manufactures?

This is a question that has been asked by a majority of its users. Apart from not listing its ingredients, the website doesn’t give any information regarding its company’s headquarters and manufacturing conditions. Through its website, the supplement claim that is manufactured in United States though there is no any evidence that may be linked to this claim. The only thing that is provided in the website is a PO Box address of an isolated building.

Customer Reviews

There are more than 40 supplement reviews. This includes popular supplements such as Enduros Testo Booster, Beyond Human Supplement, Testosterone XR, and among others. Some of these supplements may contain ingredients that actually work towards improving your muscle mass and other benefits but one thing that is usually the same is the low number of customer reviews. Complaints related to these products are also common. Some of the common cases include:

High prices

Efficiency

Poor customer services

Customer reviews is an important factor when making decision on what product to buy.

Is It Worth It?

As noted earlier, testosterone is responsible for various functions in your body, from muscle development to sex drive. It is thus important to get a supplement that boosts this hormone. However, it seems not to be the perfect remedy to this. It doesn’t appear to raise the hormone’s levels. What it does is dilating blood levels making it easier for nutrients and oxygen to travel through your body thus maintaining erection. People are likely to confuse this with improved testosterone levels. The supplement is only available through free trial making it quite expensive to afford. Other factors that you need to evaluate on before purchasing this product include:

Low customer reviews

Exclusion of ingredients

Unknown dosages

Can only be bought online through their website

Before opting for any supplement, it is recommended to have a talk with your doctor. This is because you might be experiencing some conditions that are likely to be affected with certain supplements. If you are experiencing these conditions, it is recommended to seek medical advice:

High blood pressure

Diabetes

Kidney complications

While visiting the doctor, talk to him about TestoRip X, whether or not it is worth using, and if there are any recommendations.