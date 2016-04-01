Testosterone boosters are a class of legal supplements which claim to increase the level of this important hormone in the body. Testosterone is the male sex hormone that’s responsible for a body hair, deep voice and muscle growth.

On your late twenties, your body will start to produce less testosterone about one percent per year on average. Less testosterone makes it difficult to retain muscles and build more making you tire out quicker, have a lower sex drive and less energy.

Testosterone boosters are natural supplements which work to increase your body’s own testosterone production. When you take a testosterone supplement, you will look and feel better and have more energy.

Below is a list of supplements to take to boost your testosterone level…

1. Testerone XL

Testerone XL increases your testosterone levels dramatically. This supplement contains a vast range of amino acids which play a role in lean muscle mass accumulation. This supplement regulates insulin and testosterone levels, and it has to be used alongside a workout and a nutrition plan.

This supplement has several vital, active components that determine the effectiveness of Testerone XL. The ingredients which deliver these make enhancement are:

Vitamin B complex

Fenugreek

Damiana

Tribulus Terrestris

These ingredients are clinically testers and scientists have established their male enhancement benefits such as improved bone health, better sexual performance and enhanced libido due to higher testosterone levels, improved mental focus and reduced mood swings.

2. Megatropin

Megatropin is a building supplement geared towards men. It is intended to boost free testosterone levels, increase overall muscle mass, increase energy, stimulate metabolic efficiency, elevate sex drive and reduce recovery time after workouts.

The ingredients in Megatropin are Horny Goat Weed, Sarsaparilla, Boron, Saw Palmetto and Tongkat Ali. Megatropin should be taken daily, and it is highly recommended to be used in conjunction with Crevalor. Megatropin and Crevalor appear to be made by the same manufacturer though little information about manufacturer is available on their official site.

Stacking both supplements together gives you a wider range of testosterone boosters every day. In case you find that one supplement is too weak then adding another supplement maximizes the effectiveness.

3. Testinate 250

Testinate 250 is a scientifically engineered and clinically proven to increase high levels of testosterone in every cell of your body.

The benefits claimed by the Testinate 250 website are peak sexual performance, enhanced conditioning, relentless stamina, immediate fat loss and increased lean muscle mass. The makers of testosterone give no indication of what ingredients are, making it a key reason many have reservations about using this supplement.

According to the manufacturers, Testinate 250 consists of natural ingredients thus making it free from dangerous side effects.

4. Testamatol

Testamatol is a nutritional supplement claimed to boost your testosterone using natural ingredients which include three different types of L-arginine such as monohydrochloride and ketoglutarate and L-citrulline.

The ingredients are proven to stimulate HGH production that can enhance alertness and libido, increase your athletic ability, decrease fat production and unhealthy cravings and most important increasing the testosterone levels and lean muscle mass.

Based on the company’s identical Terms and refund policy, the supplement appears to be from the same manufacturer as Vigoraflo.