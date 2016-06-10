In this Pearl-e-Whites review, I aim to give you all the details you need about this teeth whitening product. If you want to know everything about it, then this is the place to be. Plus, you’ll also see other user reviews at the bottom of this page. If you already use it yourself, may I also ask you to comment about your experience with it in the comments section.



There’s no better feeling than greeting someone with a bright smile – a smile consisting of a set of pure white teeth. Unfortunately, a majority of people don’t have pure white teeth and this makes it hard for them to smile in public. Some people also cringe when they look at their teeth in the mirror. Therefore, if you are desperate for not only getting a beautiful smile but also a set of healthy looking teeth, you should try using Pearl-e-Whites.

For quite a few years, I was looking for the best way to whiten back my teeth. I’m a coffee addict and this fact only puts my teeth at the risk of becoming brownish or yellowish. Most of my friends advised me to go for a teeth whitening procedure at the local dentist’s office. While this was the most obvious choice, it’s expensive and might leave me with sensitive teeth.

Lucky for me I came across these products while reading through teeth whitening reviews online. At first, just like any other person, I thought that this product was a scam. But if you never try, you’ll never know. I gave it a try and now, I have that beautiful smile I used to dream of.

What Is It?

It’s a home whitening system whose main objective is to whiten your teeth. The difference between this product and visiting the dentist is that Pearl-e-Whites doesn’t leave you with super sensitive teeth. I found this product very easy to use; simply apply its paste to your teeth and all the stains will be removed.

Ingredients

The manufacturer has refused to disclose the ingredients of this product hence it’s hard to know if this product is safe. However, due to my curiosity, I did a background research on the ingredients of this product. I found out that it’s made from only natural herbs such as carbomer, peppermint essential oil, kosher glycerin and more.

Does It Really Work?

Yes it does. So far, I think there’s no other home teeth whitening system that will give your dentist-like whitening treatment as this. This product has pain relieving, antiseptic and antibacterial properties. This implies that it will heal your gum’s infections as it whitens the teeth. With its oxidizing and cool-minty properties, this system ensures that you’ll always start your day feeling fresh. This teeth whitening systems works in a three-step process:

Step 1: Ensure that you dry your teeth and then rotate the bottom of the click-pen to dispense gel from the other end.

Step 2: Apply the gel directly on your teeth. Don’t contact your lips to your teeth for about 60 seconds.

Step 3: Rinse your teeth after 15 minutes and don’t drink or eat anything for an hour.

Pros

Simple to apply.

I noticed whiter teeth just after one use.

Comes with a risk free trial package and money back guarantee.

Cheaper in comparison to visiting the dentist.

Gets rid of stains and yellowness on your teeth.

Comes with Teeth Color Charts that enables us to compare our teeth whitening level.

Cons

Honestly, I enjoyed this product hence I didn’t find any cons.

What Causes Yellow Teeth?

There are many factors that contribute to yellow or stained teeth. Some of the most popular ones include; smoking, tea, coffee, sugar and aerated drinks. Coffee and tea are known to penetrate the enamel resulting in teeth discoloration and yellow stains. Cigarettes contain tar and nicotine that build up on your teeth to form yellow stains. Therefore, you should stop using these products if you want pure white teeth.

What Others Say

Well, you’ve heard my experience. Now, here’s what others are saying about the product:

“I have been drinking coffee for many years which discolored my teeth. I had lost hope of ever getting white teeth until I used Pearl-e-Whites!” – William T. McCleary, Washington

“I found an article stating that home teeth whitening systems are much cheaper and better than visiting the dentist. As I was about to get married, I went for Pearl-e-Whites and that was the best decision I ever made” – Lisa J. Jansen, Miami

Conclusion

Honestly, I don’t see why you should visit a dentist while you can whiten your teeth at home. This product costs about $119.32 and comes with a money-back guarantee. The guarantee is valid for 30 days after ordering your package. Use the free trial today.