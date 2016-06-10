In this Blizzard White review, I aim to give you all the details you need about this teeth whitening product. If you want to know everything about it, then this is the place to be. Plus, you’ll also see other user reviews at the bottom of this page. If you already use it yourself, may I also ask you to comment about your experience with it in the comments section.



Blizzard White is an in-house teeth whitening system which is claimed to reduce the discoloration of teeth in just five (5) days when used as directed by the manufacturer. Its basic ingredient is carbamide peroxide (22%) – a well known teeth whitener found in many premium dental care products. This product also comes with a set of Sure-Fit mouth trays which prevent gum irritation.

It can be used in three simple (3) steps, which are as follows:

Brush your teeth lightly and rinse with water. This prepares the surface of your teeth for the ingredients of the gel. Apply a small quantity of the gel to the lower front region of the mouth trays. Do not overfill as a small amount of gel gets the job done. Now, place the trays slowly over your lower and upper teeth, and bite down slowly as you close your mouth. After 30 to 60 mins, take out the mouth trays and brush your teeth thoroughly to remove any remaining gel from your mouth. Please keep in mind that the gel is not be swallowed, so you cannot wear the trays while sleeping.

Can it improve your smile? Does it provide good value for your money? The answer to these questions needs some explanation.

Are The Ingredients Effective?

We only know about two (2) ingredients – carbamide peroxide and xylitol. Carbamide peroxide breaks down into urea and hydrogen peroxide as soon as it comes in contact with the teeth. An oxidation action occurs during this process which dissolves the stains and makes your teeth one to three shades whiter. On the other hand, xylitol is a sweetening agent that just makes it taste better.

Can People With Teeth Sensitivity Use This?

It is clearly stated on their website that their whitening gel is completely safe for people with sensitive teeth. Also, in the case of sensitive gums, whitening trays are preferred to strips and pastes . However, if you are using this product for the first time, be sure not to overfill the tray with the gel. This may cause the gel to come in contact with your gums which may, in a rare case, cause some sensitivity (which remains for a few minutes). Although your dentist may provide extra care for sensitivity by using thicker gels and desensitizers such as sodium fluoride and potassium nitrate, he will charge you hundreds of dollars for an in-office whitening session, and Blizzard White costs only a fraction of it.

Pricing And Refund Policy

It can be purchased in two (2) different ways:

One month supply costing around $129.99 (shipping extra). Blizzard White Pen on the go for $39.41 plus shipping cost.

Unlike other whitening products out there, this product isn’t available for a free trial, which does not feel very positive. Coming to the refund policy, if you returned the package in an unused condition, you will be eligible to receive a refund by calling the company’s customer support at 866-711-2835. If the package is opened or used, you’ll be billed $19.60 as destruction/repackaging charges.

Is It Safe For Children & Teens?

Children’s teeth are more sensitive and are very much prone to infections. The FAQ section of the product’s website clearly mentions that parents must first know why a child’s teeth are discolored. If the discoloration is due to infection, injury or trauma, the child must be taken to the dentist without delay as the infection can spread, affecting the overall health of the child. If the discoloration is due to antibiotic intake or fluorosis, you may consider whitening treatments. However, before trying a teeth whitening system on your child or teen, it is highly recommended that you take the advise of a dentist.

Final Verdict

Blizzard White is an excellent teeth whitening system, and there’s no reason why you shouldn’t give it a try. However, we advise you to keep your expectations realistic and understand that this gel can only whiten your teeth by 1 to 3 shades. Apart from that, the product feels a bit pricey as similar at-home whitening systems can be purchased for much less, but these products may not be very effective. Customer reviews have largely been positive and the product is 100% genuine. For further details about the product, call their US-based customer service at 1-866-711-2835.