In this Bella At Home review, I aim to give you all the details you need about this teeth whitening product. If you want to know everything about it, then this is the place to be. Plus, you’ll also see other user reviews at the bottom of this page. If you already use it yourself, may I also ask you to comment about your experience with it in the comments section.



Bella At Home is a product that promises to whiten your teeth from the comfort of your home. Once you subscribe, you’ll receive a one-month supply of gel, whitening tray and an applicator at your doorstep. Purportedly approved by the American Dental Association, the whitening system is said to be safe, faster and even as effective as the products offered by dentists.

Working Formula

The whitening gel is said to contain 22% Carbamide Peroxide, the same formula dentists use as a teeth bleaching agent. Although a concentration as high as 35% Carbamide Peroxide is used in some office settings, over-the-counter products such as this are limited to not more than 22 percent of the potentially harmful compound.

A shipment contains custom fit trays, which you fill with the gel and fit over your teeth. Ideally, the trays should cover the areas you would like to whiten while keeping the soft tissues protected. The tray is worn for 15 minutes to allow the gel enough time to diffuse through the enamel and dissolve the stains. Simply remove the tray and thoroughly rinse your mouth with water once the period expires. This is exactly what your dentist does, but of course at more than double the price.

Price Plan

Once an order happens, they send you a 10-day trial product at a cost of $1.03 in addition to $3.00 shipment and handling charges. You are expected to cancel the order within 10 days if you do not wish to continue with the product, failure to which you are charged $140.90 for a one-month package. According to their terms and conditions, you continue to receive the product every month at the stated cost as long as you have not cancelled the order.

Refund Policy

Customers who cancel their membership during the 10-day trial period have 15 days to send the product back to the company’s warehouse to avoid the auto-membership. A customer in the auto-membership plan who eventually wishes to cancel subscription must do so within 30 days from the last charge deduction. The customer should send back the unopened product within this time-frame and request for a refund.

Complaints

A number of customers have reported their billing policy is unclear. These customers claim to have found unauthorized charges on their accounts or having difficulties when trying to terminate their subscription. However, they have since then responded by adding a conspicuous cancel button on their website.

Not many customers are at home with its use, as some state the trays as not being user-friendly and the gel being too dilute. At the time of this review, the product had an average of one-star on Amazon while the BBB gave it an F-rating.

The issue of privacy has also surfaced, with some customers uncomfortable with the company’s policy that allows them to implore customers through phone, email or text messages.

The company is also said to share customer information with third parties.

Reactions

Unfortunately, incorrect use of the product has been reported to cause extreme gum sensitivity, bleeding, and even gum injury.

Is It a Scam?

Bella At Home may not have a hidden subscription plan as presumed by many customers, but its return policy features the oldest known internet trick. Given that most shipping are more than a week long, you are left with a day or two to test the product. This is concealed by the assumption that the trial period begins the day the product is received, which is not usually the case. Unfortunate to some, the auto-subscription is already underway by the time the customer decides it is not the right product for them. The automated cancellation system may as well not be as much effective as it ought to be. Some health care professionals recommend people doing teeth whitening from home to use Carbamide Peroxide that has a concentration lower than 22 percent. The treatment may take longer but it eventually yields the same results.

Alternatives

Readily available over the counter and online are many products for teeth whitening. Some of these include: Action Pro White, SuperSmile, HydraWhite and LumaGloss Teeth Whitening.

Contact Information

Customers are free to contact the customer service by phone at 888-986-8154 or through the mail address 7565 Commercial Way, Unit E, Henderson, NV 89011.