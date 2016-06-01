More and more people pay for whiter and brighter teeth right now. But have we ever paused for a moment and thought of how safe the methods we use are? Even though the process of whitening your teeth can be as simple as bleaching, we need to understand all the involved aspects to avoid issues like teeth sensitivity after treatment.

Teeth Whitening Systems

There are several recommended teeth whitening products; they include strips, tray, dentist-obtained whitening products, over-the-counter gels and whitening toothpaste. Most of these products are ideal for individuals with unrestored and healthy teeth. Those with a yellow tone on their teeth respond best. However, a look at these products will shade more light.

Whitening toothpaste : A lot of toothpaste brands helps to remove stains because they have mild abrasives. Others will contain chemical agents or gentle polishing agents that will provide additional active stain removal properties. Carbide peroxide and the hydrogen peroxide will also help to lighten the dark color in your teeth and can be found in over the counter or other professional whitening products.

Whitening rinses : These rinses will contribute to reducing gum diseases, dental plaque and also freshen your breath. They will also improve your teeth color because they contain hydrogen peroxide. However, they may take as long as 12 weeks to show results. To use these rinses, just swish them in your mouth for 60 seconds, twice a day before brushing your teeth.

Whitening gels and strips : These gels contain peroxide and can be applied directly to the surface of your teeth. The whitening strips are very thin and are virtually invisible. They are coated with a peroxide-based whitening gel. They can be applied twice in a day for 14 days. They can show results within a few days, and the final results in about four months.

Professionally applied bleach : These bleaches have hydrogen peroxide and are at times used with a light or laser that accelerates or activated the whitening process. They prove to be the quickest way to whiten your teeth within 30 to 60 minutes. However, several treatments are needed to achieve dramatic results with this process.

Whitening kits: The kits are for the individuals with heavy stains. These kits have become popular in the recent past and are available in a wide range of choice. They contain whitening gel, LED kits, mouth trays among other things. Most of them can make your teeth up to 12 shades whiter. Treating your teeth can last between 30 to 60 minutes in a day for 1 to 2 months.

Recommendations

Whitening the tooth is not for everyone even though it works for most people. You should seek medical advice in the following cases.

Age: Bleaching is not recommended for children under the age of 16 years. The reason being that the nerve of the tooth or the pulp chamber is enlarged until this age. When you bleach the teeth of a young one, you may cause irritation of the pulp chamber or even make it sensitive. Pregnancy: Teeth whitening is not recommended for pregnant women or lactating women. Allergies and sensitive teeth: If you have receding and sensitive gums, sensitive teeth or defective restorations, you should consult your doctor before whitening your teeth using any method available. If you are also allergic to the peroxide, you should avoid using bleaching products. Gum diseases: If you have any gum disease, exposed roots or even a worn out enamel cavity, you are discouraged from undergoing any tooth-whitening procedure. Your cavities need to be treated before the whitening process. The whitening products can penetrate and cause a lot if sensitivity in your teeth. If you have restorations, crowns, and other fillings: If you have tooth-colored fillings, the resin composite material that was used for the restoration may not whiten or may have uneven whitening.

Conclusion

Statistics reveal that we put a lot of values on our smiles, smiling is an important social asset, and 96% of adults believe that a good smile makes one appealing to members of the opposite gender. Your smile will create a visual, immediate and subconscious impact on the people you meet. When your smile is bright, you give an impression of happiness, warmth, vitality and radiance. All these require that you have a set of healthy white teeth that will add on your confidence to smile