In this Athletic Greens review, I aim to give you all the details you need about this superfood cocktail product. If you want to know everything about it, then this is the place to be. Plus, you’ll also see other user reviews at the bottom of this page. If you already use it yourself, may I also ask you to comment about your experience with it in the comments section.



If you’re in search of the ideal athletic supplement, it’s easy to find yourself overwhelmed by the number of options available online – especially if you’re unfamiliar with the products and the benefits they offer.

Today, we’ll discuss Athletic Greens: the world’s number one premium superfood cocktail. The product aims to boost your energy, improve your health and encourage a healthier lifestyle.

What’s In Athletic Greens?

The ingredients of this superfood cocktail can be easily split into four groups:

Superfoods: The superfoods consist of greens, which are added to the cocktail for their nutritional value and alkalinity. Greens can help athletes manage their body’s PH level, especially if they’re prone to skipping out on vegetables during meal times. Superfoods add to the majority of the mixture and include wheatgrass, chlorella and spirulina. Herbs and Antioxidants: Herbs and antioxidants come a close second, including pea protein, coQ-10 and citrus bioflavonoids. Probiotics: The cocktail contains over 3.6 billion each of two essential types of microflora: bifidobacterium bifidum and lactobacillus acidophilus. These probiotics are free from dairy, making the solution a viable option for vegan athletes. Mushrooms and Digestive Enzymes: The supplement provides mushrooms and digestive enzymes, including shiitake and reishi mushrooms.

Nutritional Benefits

In addition to being a greens supplement, the product can also serve as a multivitamin. One serving will give you your full daily recommendation of zinc, vitamins C and E, biotin and most of your vitamin A.

How Does It Taste?

If you’re looking to try a new supplement, your priority will likely be what it contains. However, the taste is just as important, as you’re less likely to regularly consume a product you don’t enjoy.

If you have a sweet tooth, you’ll be excited to learn that it is a green drink with a twist.

Rather than the leafy, ‘healthy’ flavor you may be expecting, you’ll be surprised by the sweet, chocolatey flavor. Who doesn’t love chocolate?

Are There Any Side Effects?

When taking any new supplement, it’s important to educate yourself on the potential side effects and know exactly what the risks are. While these effects are rare, it’s still worth being aware and looking out for the symptoms.

If you’re used to consuming processed foods daily, your body will be in for a shock after switching to a green drink diet. You’ll likely notice a difference in your bowel movements, however this is nothing to worry about. It’s simply a sign that your body is adapting to the change and starting the detoxification process.

After that, the only ‘side effects’ you’re going to notice are a boost in your energy levels and an all-round healthy, positive feeling towards your body.

The Price Point

It’s no secret that supplements aren’t the cheapest way to achieve a healthy diet. It’s also worth noting that Athletic Greens costs almost double when compared to other green drinks on the market.

However with the great deals on offer, you can enjoy it at a relatively affordable price point.

Before taking any discounts into account, Athletic Greens will cost $109 per bag, with the average athlete consuming two bags per month at a total of $218. So, how can first time buyers lower the price in order to give it a try?

As a new customer, you can enjoy an introductory discount of 50% on your first order. Plus, there’s a long term discount available upon joining the Athletic Greens Loyalty Program.

If you’ve been swayed by the offers, let’s sum up the pros and cons!

Advantages

A good blend with a high percentage of superfoods

Plenty of vitamins and nutrients

Palatable taste

100% organic, natural ingredients

Suitable for vegans

Disadvantages

While many supplement brands openly back up their claims with scientific evidence, there’s little to be found about it. It’s down to the consumer to decide whether they trust the product without clinically proven research.

When buying online, some shoppers have made the mistake of accidentally subscribing to the site’s auto-shipment program when placing their order – a sign the site is not as clear as it should be. Be careful as you hit the checkout to avoid any unnecessary subscriptions.

Conclusion

After weighing up the pros and cons, it’s clear that the Athletic Greens cocktail of superfoods is worth considering for athletes looking to consume more greens with ease. Despite the slightly high cost, it’s a simple, effective way to drink up all the nutrients your body needs to stay healthy and fuel your workouts.