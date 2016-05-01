Although branded as such for marketing purposes, superfoods usually contain more nutrients than ordinary foods. Food experts have found a way to package multiple nutritious natural foods into one for palatability and well balance. The Athletic Greens Premium Superfood Cocktail is an energy drink that has medically and scientifically been proven to supply you with robust nutrients for optimal health.

This superfood cocktail is sourced from whole food ingredients. Each serving is contains 12 servings of healthy fruits and vegetables. There are 75 whole foods ingredients used in the formulation of this cocktail and they are all used in their natural form. This sees to it that your body reaps maximum nutritional benefits from it.

It has taken more than 10 years for the manufacturers to master this health drink and its naturally occurring sweet taste.

Benefits of Athletic Greens

1. Energy

Athletic Greens naturally and continuously boosts your energy levels throughout the day. The combination of the superfoods used to make this cocktail get absorbed into your system fast and effective. This guard against wastage hence allowing your body to reap its full nutritional benefits.

2. Improved Health

The cocktail is carefully formulated to ensure that it supplies your body with the nutrients needed to keep you going all day long. The fact that it includes more than 70 whole food ingredients makes it a superfood. This health boosting nutrients are then quickly absorbed by the body hence enabling its normal functioning. Drinking this cocktail on a daily basis guarantees better health.

3. Thriving Body

It is carefully formulated to strictly nourish your body with the necessary critical vitamins, enzymes, minerals as well as other vital co-factors necessary to keep you thriving.

4. Immunity Boost

This superfood health drink contains active cultures; prebiotic, and probiotic compounds. These effectively safeguard the health of your gut. These vital compounds also safeguard your immunity and are also proven to strengthen your body’s natural defenses against diseases.

5. General Happiness

When the mind and body are healthy, revitalized and functional, you will automatically be happier and more satisfied with life. Studies show that healthy people are more likely to achieve success compared to those that are constantly battling a disease and mental stress. Feeding your body with this cocktail may be all that is needed to transform your life. Success starts with a healthy mind and body.

Each 12-gram pack of this health drink is packed with a superb serving of raw greens, herbs, antioxidants, co-factors, enzymes, vitamins, mushrooms, adaptogens scarce nutrients, minerals, trace elements, prebiotics and probiotics. These work together to nourish your body with all the nutrients that it requires. It is diet friendly hence ou can drink it whether you are a vegan, on a regular diet, a special diet such as the paleo diet and even when you are sick.

Conclusion

What makes the Athletic Greens Premium Superfood Cocktail ideal is the fact that scientists and health experts first researched and determined what exactly the human body requires from nature. They then found a way to include all of these in one pack and just in the right amounts.