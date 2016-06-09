In this InteliGEN review, I aim to give you all the details you need about this cognitive enhancer. If you want to know everything about it, then this is the place to be. Plus, you’ll also see other user reviews at the bottom of this page. If you already use it yourself, may I also ask you to comment about your experience with it in the comments section.



When you think of InteliGEN, you think of the amount of benefits it brings to the brain. Without the brain, our body won’t function properly. Here are the known benefits of using this nootropic supplement:

Boosts both short term and long term memory recall Improves level of focus on the tasks at hand

Gives stress and anxiety relief

Collects information better

Provides acquisition of new skills a lot easier

When I looked at those benefits I immediately went to their official site and saw that they can be cheaper when they are bought in bundles.

For Seniors…

This supplement is more popular with people aged 60 yo 65 years old since they are more prone to forget the things that just happened. It can be dangerous especially if there are times when they forget where they put their car keys or where they put their mobile phone. The events after that won’t be so kind to them because they would not be able to leave the place they currently are if they forgot where they put their car keys. If they are stressed too much in their every day lives then they will be more prone to a heart attack or a stroke.

This supplement will make sure they won’t get stressed out often. It is never a good feeling to be stressed whether it is from work or from talking to other people who make no sense. It will definitely frustrate you so it is better to avoid talking to people like that. If you have to talk to them everyday then you may need to ask somebody else to talk to them in order to lessen stress.

It is never too late to learn new skills even if you are already a senior citizen. When you are old, you want to live your life to the fullest since you know you could be saying goodbye to the world any second. That does not mean you need to go back to school just to learn something new because if you do that then you won’t be treated as part of the class or everyone won’t stop looking at you in class. It would feel really awkward and the teacher would not know how to address you since she is encountering a student who is older than her for the first time.

One good way to do it would be to answer the crossword puzzle on the newspaper everyday as that would make you learn something new even if some of the questions are about movies and Hollywood stars.

For Working People…

Another benefit of is that it makes you focused on whatever you are doing. This is perfect for those who are at work everyday since it is hard to concentrate with all the distractions around you. I thought it would be impossible to ignore everything but when I took InteliGEN, I was suddenly focused at work and I did not post much on social media anymore which is what I was recently addicted to. I found out that it would be a lot better to be focused because I was able to accomplish a lot more in the 8 hours at work after I took the supplement.

Side Effects?

The best part about it is there are no reported side effects as long as you take it with the right amount of dosage. I took it twice a day meaning once in the morning and another before I go to sleep and I did not feel any form of side effects even though it would be important to get a check up with your family doctor just to be safe. I also drank a glass of water after each supplement.

This supplement is not meant to be a food substitute so a healthy diet is highly recommended to go along with it. Most supplements give you heavy does of side effects along with its benefits so it is a good thing this supplement did not give me any of that. Some of them make you experience chest pains while the others give you a sick stomach. InteliGEN is a nootropic that delivers on all of its promises and I am a witness to that so head over to their site to purchase one now.