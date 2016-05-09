In this Geniux review, I aim to give you all the details you need about this cognitive enhancer. If you want to know everything about it, then this is the place to be. Plus, you’ll also see other user reviews at the bottom of this page. If you already use it yourself, may I also ask you to comment about your experience with it in the comments section.



Note: If you’re in a hurry and don’t have much time for reviews, please click here to try it risk-free now!

Undeniably, the overall health of our brains and its vitality significantly influence our cognitive ability, alertness and memory. An enhanced memory performance is crucial to improving the quality of life as well as enhancing the activities of our daily living. Notably, as we age, the cognitive ability of our brains declines as well. Other factors such as malnutrition, deteriorating body health and excessive consumption of alcohol or drugs can also significantly contribute to the decline of your brain performance. Though most products and supplements have been used to improve the cognitive ability and brain memory, some of these supplements do not provide the intended results; besides, other supplements come with numerous side effects that can be harmful to our body.

Apparently, Geniux has proved to be a superb and an effective Brain Boosting Supplement. At first, I thought it was a scam since I had tried many other Brain Supplements without success. Surprisingly, Geniux turned out to be the brain supplement that I had been yearning for so long. Therefore, since I know you are experiencing a similar scenario, this review will make you discover the ultimate solution from this amazing and incredible brain enhancing supplement.

How Does Geniux Boost Your Cognitive Function And Memory?

I know this is the first question in your mind! Relax as i take you through the simple way to improve your mental concentration and alertness. In this review, we shall not talk about complicated stuff! Instead, we will help you get a clear understanding of this revolutionary product by providing you with a wealth of essential facts and basic knowledge about the supplements and the wide range of health benefits it offers. Let’s get started

What Is This Brain Supplement For?

Essentially, Geniux is a nootropic supplement that boosts the overall performance and the cognitive ability of the central nervous system, especially the brain, according to PubMed.gov. Principally, it promotes the various aspects of the brain performance like focus, concentration confidence levels, personal motivation, and overall brain memory.

Ingredients

Ideally, this brain supplement contains 100% natural ingredients that provide beneficial nootropic supplements, multi-vitamins, antioxidants. They include L-Theanine, Vitamin B6, Alpha GPC, Gaba, Bacopa Monnieri, Tyrosine, and Huperzine A. They are essential ingredients that work independently or in combination to boost overall brain performance.

How It Works

The overall mechanism of action involves stimulating the neurochemicals present in the brain. These neurochemicals contain essential neurotransmitters, hormones, and enzymes that help to relay sensory nerve impulses in your brain, a process that boosts cognitive functions. Fundamentally, this neurochemical function requires a continuous supply of essential nutrients to enhance their performance. According to WebMD, Geniux provides the required nutrients to the neurochemicals, which promote the production of healthy brain tissues. Also, it contains essential neurotransmitters such as Glutamate, Acetylcholine, Dopamine, and Serotonin levels in the brain that enhances memory and other cognitive functions.

GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) is an effective inhibitory neurotransmitter; thus, it reduces the neuron over-excitement and improves the ability of your mind to concentrate.

Alpha GPC stimulates the production of new healthy neurotransmissions, which boosts cognitive function.

Bacopa monnieri, an essential ingredient obtained from Bacopa monnieri plant improves blood circulation to the brain. Besides, it is a potent antioxidant, which protects your brain tissues from oxidative stress.

Huperzine A increases the neurotransmitters and prevents acetylcholinesterase effect that inhibits the activity of neurotransmitters. Also, Huperzine A may help you reduce the risks of Alzheimer’s disorder and other age-related memory impairments.

Tyrosine supplement inhibits phenylketonuria, a serious genetic disorder known to cause intellectual disabilities; also, it enhances the synthesis of healthy neurotransmitters.

What Makes It An Amazing Brain Supplement

Primarily, it boosts the levels of your mental alertness and coordination. It is a powerful sedative agent, which prevents sleeping disorders enabling one to concentrate for long hours without any feeling of dizziness. It increases the synthesis of serotonin hormone, thus helps to control emotions, reduced stress, depression, and boosts your overall brain performance. It improves blood flow in your body, which supplies an adequate amount of oxygen to the brain tissues. As a result, this provides you with energy, and reduced fatigue. Most importantly, the supplement can be taken by both male and female above the age of 18 years. It is a legalized product that can be purchased Over-the-Counter (OTC).

Side Effects

Apparently, I have been using Geniux Brain boost for months now and without a doubt, this brain supplement does not cause any side effects. Though different people react differently to the same product, be assured that it is purely organic and safe. However, propolis and bee pollen supplements may be allergic to some individuals.

Buying Online

It is available on front web page of Geniux Brain Enhancer, the official manufacturer’s website. This page contains various Brain Boosting trials and precise instructions at the beginner’s guide to Nootropics section. The pricing of this brain supplement is fantastic; the prices are coupled with superb discounts, especially when you purchase more than one bottle. Besides, the supplement comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Here’s how the prices break down:

1 Bottle, 30 capsules at $47

3 Bottles at $87 ($29 per bottle)

5 Bottles at $95 ($19 per bottle)

7 Bottles at $140 ($20 per bottle)

From a personal perspective, I will frankly say that Geniux brain supplement holds numerous benefits that have indeed boosted my memory and alertness at work. Also, I will admit that the product is not a 100% effective but if you give it a try today, I assure you that it will greatly help boost your brain performance, focus and improves your body health and fitness as well. To enhance its effectiveness, it is always important to take a balanced and healthy diet; for instance, take a fair amount of fish more often. Also, make sure to engage in memory oriented exercises. Most importantly, live healthy life and quit habits such as alcohol and smoking since they are highly detrimental to the overall health and brain performance.