In case you have been doing extensive research or just reading on the internet about supplements that help in the overall function of the brain, you should have come across Cognimaxx XL. It is a new entry in the world of supplements and it’s already creating a buzz. Some people are still skeptical about the whole product fearing it might be a deadly scam. Well, to clear the air, we have come up with extensive research to unearth the mystery behind this brain supplement currently in the market.

What Is Cognimaxx XL?

According to the website trycogmimaxx-xl.com, it is a dietary supplement with a specially designed formula that helps enhance the overall functionality of the brain. According to their claims, the supplement has the power to improve memory, increase alertness, improve energy levels and strengthen moods.

How It Works

There are several mysteries to be uncovered when it comes to knowing exactly how the supplement works. This is because the manufacturer has not given information about any ingredient or even elaborate on the mechanism through which it functions. However, in attempts to dig in and unravel the mystery, some people claim that Cognimaxx XL works using a combination of both natural ingredient and synthetic formulas. They include Posphatidylserine, Vinpocetine and DMAE (Dimetheyaminoethanol). However, there are still other undisclosed formulas that complete the supplement.

Some researchers claim that it works the same way as Lecithin. Lecithin contains choline and inositol that produce chemical neurotransmitters involved in enhancing memory.

Benefits

According to the website, it has the following advantages;

It improves short-term memory and maintains long term memory.

It enhances concentration levels.

Improves clearer mental vision.

Increase overall brain performance.

Boosts energy levels in the body.

Based on user experience and convenience the nootropic is beneficial since it does not require you to change your daily routine. The supplement also requires minimal supervision with no surgical measures. It is also cheap and pain-free.

Efficiency

Since its release, many correspondent users have delivered positive reviews about the product. The users are a spread across all ages and have used the supplements for various reasons such as achieving peak concentration while preparing for exams and for memory improvement.

How Safe Is It?

According to the manufacturer’s claims, this nootropic is manufactured in an FDA (Food and Drugs Administration) registered laboratory that meets the USP quality standards and under strict guidelines provided by the FDA. They say it is completely natural and 100% safe. However, the manufacturer doesn’t give any information as to whether it has been independently tested and approved. As a result, we might be skeptical about its safety. We can give it a benefit of the doubt given that its ingredients, DMAE, Vinpocetine, and Posphatidyline have been extensively tested and proved safe.

Should You Use It?

The answer is yes. However you only need to use it if you experience the following symptoms;

Memory loss

Inability to concentrate

Low levels of motivation

Low energy levels in the body

Inability to focus

Poor mental performance

According to the manufacturer, we lose 60% of our mental well-being between ages 25-70. The supplement has the capability to restore mental focus to its optimum levels.

How to Use

According to their website, it is taken as a daily dosage consisting of one pill every morning. You should inform your doctor if you are using other drugs. It is not advisable to use the supplement when breastfeeding or pregnant. For the perfect results, a nutritionist’s perception is the best. So keep in touch with him or her.

How to Buy

The supplement is available for purchase at their website. However, they only allow for purchases within USA. Currently, we don’t know of any plans to expand the market niche for this product. The price breakdown is as follows:

One bottle for one month supply goes for $49.95

Three bottles for three month supply go for $119.95

Five bottles for five month supply costs $149.85

You get free shipping gift when you order for three or five bottles. They don’t have an auto ship program hence; there is no need to be skeptical in embracing their purchasing system.

The best part is, if in any case one is not satisfied or not getting the anticipated results as acclaimed in the supplement’s bottle, then there is a return option which involves a 30-day money-back guarantee.