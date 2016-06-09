In this Accelerin review, I aim to give you all the details you need about this cognitive enhancer. If you want to know everything about it, then this is the place to be. Plus, you’ll also see other user reviews at the bottom of this page. If you already use it yourself, may I also ask you to comment about your experience with it in the comments section.

The human brain is one of the most complex things ever known. Its evolution has helped mankind achieve great heights. Today, as we stand at the dawn of a new era, we are more aware of the power this organ can have on our lives. After years of hard-core research, the scientific community presents us with some facts about our brain and more importantly about the hidden potential of our brain. In this article, we are going to talk about those facts and how a product called Accelerin fares in this world of nootropic supplements.

The Reality

If you are slightly aware of the developments in the world of neurology, you should know that an average human brain is not fully utilized. We daily use only about 10% of our brain’s potential as our brain is in a relatively lower stage of evolution. Moreover, as we grow older our brain cells tend to age faster than any other organ.

Scientists are convinced that our food habits are not varied enough to meet all the nutritional needs of a healthy brain. Our daily diets miss out on some vital nutrients like GABA, Alpha GPC, L-Theanine, Phosphatidylserine, L-Tyrosine, and many more. These may seem like an alphabet soup to a person new to this, but these rare chemicals are the key to maintaining a healthy brain. To maximize the chances of having a healthy cognitive development, it’s a safe advice to include a wide variety of neuro-nutrients. But modern lifestyle and erratic eating habits have made it almost impossible to garner all these nutrients regularly.

Why Can This Supplement Be Called The Elixir Of Brainpower?

Happily, there is a silver lining among these dark clouds mentioned before. Technology has enabled humans to identify and isolate the chemicals that help our brains develop. Accelerin is one such product classified under the category of nootropics, also known as smart drugs or cognitive enhancers. It mixes in a plethora of nutrients that give our brain a holistic environment to maximize our potentials.

Who Should Take Accelerin?

Our neurons are always under constant damage from pollution, artificial chemicals in our diet, stress, aging, etc. They degenerate the brain cells and ultimately result in diseases like depression, insomnia, A.D.H.D, forgetfulness, Alzheimer’s disease, and others. These diseases were rare even a few generations before, but today affect a majority of Americans in some way or the other. You can find a lot of help if…

You are a student and have a hard time focusing on your studies. You constantly keep forgetting (both short-term and long-term memory). You are suffering from mood swings and chronic depression. You are recovering from any withdrawal symptom. You want to peak your level cognitive functions. You are frequently nervous and suffer from anxiety.

Ingredients

So now, let’s talk about the ingredients that make up this pill. The nutrient profile of Accelerin can be classified into 3 broad areas; vitamins, neuron-protecting chemicals and neuron-enhancing chemicals. This is the complete list of chemicals along with their benefits:

Vitamin B3: Each tablet contains 30 mg of vitamin B3 (Niacin). Studies at the Rush Institute for Healthy Aging recently concluded that this vitamin has been proven to improve the condition of Alzheimer’s disease patients by stopping nerve-cell breakdown. Moreover, it acts as a vital co-enzyme in various chemical reactions in the brain.

Each tablet contains 30 mg of vitamin B3 (Niacin). Studies at the Rush Institute for Healthy Aging recently concluded that this vitamin has been proven to improve the condition of Alzheimer’s disease patients by stopping nerve-cell breakdown. Moreover, it acts as a vital co-enzyme in various chemical reactions in the brain. Vitamin B6: Also known as Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, vitamin B6 has been known to improve the blood flow to the brain as well as encourage healthy metabolism inside neurons, which increases concentration and attention span.

Also known as Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, vitamin B6 has been known to improve the blood flow to the brain as well as encourage healthy metabolism inside neurons, which increases concentration and attention span. Bacopa Monnieri: It is the most effective ingredient in this pill and is derived from natural extracts of an extremely potent Asian herb. It is known to promote longevity and improved cognitive functions. This also is a wonderful aid for people suffering from insomnia.

It is the most effective ingredient in this pill and is derived from natural extracts of an extremely potent Asian herb. It is known to promote longevity and improved cognitive functions. This also is a wonderful aid for people suffering from insomnia. L-Tyrosine: The second most crucial ingredient is this amino acid. It triggers the secretion of two (2) vital hormones, noradrenaline, and dopamine. Both these chemicals help improve our moods and bring stability and clarity to our thoughts.

The second most crucial ingredient is this amino acid. It triggers the secretion of two (2) vital hormones, noradrenaline, and dopamine. Both these chemicals help improve our moods and bring stability and clarity to our thoughts. Phosphatidylserine: It falls under the neuron-protecting chemical and its main function is to keep the nerve cells alive from within and defend it from damages from chemicals like ammonia, carbon dioxide, and other toxins. It also acts as a powerful antioxidant due to which it can prevent the effects of aging like dementia and nervousness.

It falls under the neuron-protecting chemical and its main function is to keep the nerve cells alive from within and defend it from damages from chemicals like ammonia, carbon dioxide, and other toxins. It also acts as a powerful antioxidant due to which it can prevent the effects of aging like dementia and nervousness. Caffeine: It is universally known to promote concentration and alertness, due to which it can have far-reaching effects on the overall cognitive performance. It is also known to induce creativity and stabilizes mood swings.

It is universally known to promote concentration and alertness, due to which it can have far-reaching effects on the overall cognitive performance. It is also known to induce creativity and stabilizes mood swings. Alpha GPC: Chemically known as Alpha-glycerophosphocholine, this is a cholinergic chemical, which means it promotes the secretion of Choline in the body. It is widely and legally used by athletes to enhance muscle and nerve coordination and mental stamina. It is not at all a steroid but helps secrete the natural steroid in our body.

Price

Accelerin is currently sold in bottles of 30 capsules each and the pricing is given below.

5 Bottles: $159.95

3 Bottles: $126.90

1 Bottle: $58.95

The company which is also known as Accelerin is based in Santa Ana, CA and promises a 30-day return window, even for opened and used bottles.

Final Verdict

If you are aware of the market, you will notice that this product is a bit pricey. But it does promise a lot with respect to other and has some rare nutrients in well-balanced proportions. If you are cool with spending $60 a month for feeding some extra power to your brain, then go for it!