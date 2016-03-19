In the fight against obesity and being generally overweight, people the world over have tried a great number of methods. From miracle pills that do not work to health shakes that have horrendous side effects; it has all been in vain. That is until True Cambogia came into the picture. This brand of supplement is a natural fruit based supplement that has almost no side effects because it contains 100% garcinia.

But, as almost everyone knows, there are no such things as miracle drugs in the health and weight loss industry. Every diet you have ever been on, every exercise regimen and every pill you have ever taken all have one thing in common; they work best when supplemented with a change is lifestyle choices, exercise and a healthy diet.

Additionally, they all take time. As much as some weight loss pills claim it, you will not start taking a pill today and lose a hundred pounds the next day. It all takes work and time. And most of these options often have adverse side effects that are simply more trouble than they are worth. That is where True Cambogia comes in.

What We Think About It

Unlike many ‘Garcinia Cambogia’ products in the market today, this product actually contains 100% pure garcinia. It does not contain generic variations of this valuable ingredient, and as such doesnot leave you with unwanted side effects.

A while back, researchers discovered that the Garcinia Cambogia fruit contained an ingredient called HCA or hydroxycitric acid. By combining various extracts of this magic fruit with the HCA that is primarily found in its rind, people found that they could eat less yet feel very satisfied. It is believed that the fruit has serotonin regulating properties that induces our brains to tell our bodies that it is full.

Additionally, studies suggest that this fruit also increases the oxidation of fat in our bodies. This means that you can actually burn fat even when sited. Garcinia Cambogia binds with fat molecules once it enters your body. This allows the molecules to be digested easily and expelled faster instead of being stored in your thighs or belly as fat.

Pros

The obvious advantages that are associated with True Garcinia Cambogia is that it is a natural supplement that actually helps you lose weight by safely burning fat within your body and suppressing your overall appetite. Other pros include:

– The supplement delivers about four times more weight loss achievement than just dieting and exercising.- The supplement is rich in antioxidants which helps with cleansing.- It gives you a tremendous boost of energy.- It goes a long way to promote both digestive and cardiovascular wellness.

Cons

Just like any other supplement, it does require some work from you, although not that much. But it is advisable to have a good diet and to exercise to achieve maximum results. Another glaring con is that since this supplement became so popular, there are so many imitations in the market that are not only ineffective but could also be harmful to your health.

Additionally, it is not advisable for pregnant women to take the supplement. Neither is it advisable for mothers who are breastfeeding. Studies are yet to determine whether or not it is safe when breastfeeding. Subsequently, people who have liver conditions and heart problems should not take this supplement.

Is It Safe?

Studies and garcinia cambogia reviews have determined that garcinia cambogia is safe for human consumption, at least on a short term basis. Additional studies still have to be conducted to find out how it will affect the human body on a long term basis. However, HCA, which is the main ingredient in Garcinia Cambogia has been determined to be safe for our consumption.

Benefits And What To Expect

The benefit associated with this fruit based supplement are astounding. For starters, there is the matter of weight loss. Which can be achieved by simply taking a few pills daily, exercising and sticking to a healthy diet. Since this drug has little to no side effects, it is has positioned itself as one of the safest natural supplements available on the market today.

Another benefit is that it boosts your energy thus living you highly active and in a good mood. With the ability to work four times faster than just dieting and exercising as far as weight loss is concerned, True Cambogia might just be the most effective weight loss supplement available today.