If you are planning on losing weight and have an interest in weight loss supplements, then you most likely have heard of a fruit called Garcinia Cambogia. Among many other names, this fruit has been referred to as ` the miracle weight loss fruit’ and has been used as a weight loss supplement by thousands of people over the years. Pure Asian Garcinia is one of the latest additions to the family of Garcinia Camboga supplements and the following review will help shed more light on this

What Is Pure Asian Garcinia?

As its name suggests, this weight loss supplement is made from the fruit Garcinia Cambogia, better known as tamarind and native to Indonesia and Africa. This pumpkin-like tiny fruit has been used as a spice in cuisines for thousands of years and also has the capacity to aid digestion.

According to the official site, the supplement promises to deliver safe and fast weight loss results due to its powerful ingredients. However, this is a catch phrase used for all weight loss supplements and as such, I think it would be a good idea to take a closer look at its ingredients so as to get a comprehensive perspective on this product.

What Are Its Ingredients?

According to its official website, the Garcinia Camboga fruit has been used in traditional dishes for thousands of years as an appetite suppressant: this is one of the qualities it is claimed helps in weight loss. The major constituent for this weight loss supplement is the potent compound HCA or Hydroxycitric Acid which is extracted from the rind of the fruit and according to the official site, has the ability to break down body fat

Potassium, calcium and chromium are other constituents that make up this product. The following is a breakdown of the constituents by weight

100mg Garcinia Camboga extract (with a 60 percent Hydroxycitric acid concentration)

500mg calcium

50mg potassium

200mg chromium

How Does It Work?

According to the official website, this weight loss supplement works in 3 major ways so as to bring about weight loss

The HCA, potassium, calcium and chromium fires up the metabolic rate preventing conversion of sugars and carbohydrates into fat

Burns fat by converting stored fat into usable energy: Hydroxycitric acid does this

Reduces hunger cravings by increasing serotonin levels in the brain

While most of the benefits associated with Pure Asian Garcinia are true, there is no clinical evidence to support the claim that additional constituents such as potassium, chromium and calcium have the capacity to increase the metabolic rate.

According to WebMD, there is insufficient clinical evidence to show that the compounds chromium, potassium and calcium have the capacity to fire up the body’s metabolic. However, this does not mean that these compounds are not beneficial to the body, they are but not from a weight loss point of view

Additionally, most Garcinia Camboga weight loss supplements in the market have a higher content concentration of the compound HCA when compared to the constituent concentration of HCA in this supplement. This loosely translates to reduced efficacy of this supplement when it comes to weight loss

Is It Safe?

According to the official website, this weight loss supplement does not contain any form of fillers, artificial flavors, stimulants and any form of artificial chemicals.

If this claim is true, then this product is reasonably safe for use by adults. However, there has been no clinical trial on the effects of Garcinia Camboga extracts on pregnant and breast feeding women and as such, individuals who fall under this category should first consult a doctor before taking this supplement

Is This Product Really Effective?

Pure Asian Garcinia is a fairly new product in the market and there is no clinical evidence of yet to prove the degree of efficacy for this product when it comes to weight loss. However, there are thousands of positive online reviews most of which; if not all, are fake reviews by affiliate marketers who get a commission for every sale made

Where Can You Buy It?

This weight loss supplement is only available through its official website. There is an initial free trial for this product: which is not so free as you have to pay US$5 for it.