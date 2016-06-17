In this Probiotic America review, I aim to give you all the details you need about this probiotic supplement. If you want to know everything about it, then this is the place to be. Plus, you’ll also see other user reviews at the bottom of this page. If you already use it yourself, may I also ask you to comment about your experience with it in the comments section.



Claimed to be designed around cutting edge technology and the latest scientific research, Probiotic America is a digestive health supplement that will help you relieve your gas, chronic fatigue and bloating. The supplement is formulated around giving users an 80/20 gut equilibrium between the good and the bad bacteria. This will make you experience an improved metabolism, increased energy, and other great digestive benefits. They also claim to culture the bacteria themselves, encapsulate and test it using a third-party and test it once again at the company’s distribution center. They also claim that this supplement will arrive at your door with maximum purity and freshness and purity because the of the reduced time spend on the store shelves and because they are also cutting out middlemen.

Ingredients

This supplement has a patented formula that contains up to 15 high-quality bacteria strains. They have up to 30 million colony-forming units (CFU) each with their set of benefits. They include:

Lactobacillus casei. This bacteria will help to inhibit inflammatory response.

This bacteria will help to inhibit inflammatory response. Lactobacillus plantarum. This bacterial will possibly heal injuries.

This bacterial will possibly heal injuries. Lactobacillus salivarium. This bacteria is claimed to protect against gingivitis and cavities.

This bacteria is claimed to protect against gingivitis and cavities. Bifidobacterium bifidum. This will help to prevent the overgrowth of yeast (Candida).

This will help to prevent the overgrowth of yeast (Candida). Bifidobacterium infantis. This will contribute to improving the immune system.

This will contribute to improving the immune system. Bifidobacterium lactic. This can improve the digestive comfort.

This can improve the digestive comfort. Bifidobacterium breve. This can reduce stomach, intestine and also other bowel irritation as well as reduce gas.

This can reduce stomach, intestine and also other bowel irritation as well as reduce gas. Lactococcus lactic. It will help break down (metabolize) the carbohydrates.

It will help break down (metabolize) the carbohydrates. Lactobacillus paracasei. This may help to relieve the symptoms that are associated with eczema (atopic dermatitis).

This may help to relieve the symptoms that are associated with eczema (atopic dermatitis). Lactobacillus acidophilus. This will contribute to reducing the cholesterol level and blood pressure too.

This will contribute to reducing the cholesterol level and blood pressure too. Lactobacillus bulgaricus. This may help to draw away toxins.

This may help to draw away toxins. Lactobacillus brevis. This may help to prevent kidney stones.

This may help to prevent kidney stones. Streptococcus thermophiles. This will probably help the body fight against respiratory infections.

Benefits

This supplement will always exceed your expectations, and you will see the effects. It will improve your health significantly in areas concerning diarrhea, gasses, bloating and much more.

A lot of people who have used the supplement do not experience any kind of side effects, those who do, are usually mild cases that may include digestive upsets, gas or even bloating meaning that the supplement is beneficial to the body without any side effects.

It is quality-tested. Every batch of this supplement is tested for potency, freshness, and quality. It is then tested again, then the third time by a third party lab to make sure that it meets the highest possible standard.

The supplement is delivered conveniently and in a fresh state because the delivery system has eliminated the possibility of the live probiotic cultures going stale and ineffective by removing the middle man.

It will help your immune system to develop a robust defensive capability that will help it to fight any occurrence of a digestive problem.

It will reduce your allergic responses and also inhibit pathogenic bacteria.

The supplement is made using the cutting edge facilities. The cultures have been raised in a state-of-the-art lab in Wisconsin where it is genetically engineered for maximum potency, effectiveness, and quality.

Side Effects

A large part of the Probiotic America supplement consist of beneficial bacteria, this means that the supplement is considered mostly safe for a majority of its users including babies and children. The side effects that are associated so far are bloating gassiness that usually wears off after a short while.

IMPORTANT: If you are nursing or are pregnant, or you have a weak immune system, you may have to consult your doctor before taking this supplement.

Overall Opinion

When you use the supplement, you are likely to experience relief from bloating, gas, constipation and other types of digestive upsets, and possibly eczema. With this said, this does not necessarily mean that your health will significantly be improved when you take the supplement or that you will experience everything that has been stated. It is because, for example, you should not eat all the bread you want because the supplement will increase your carbohydrate metabolism.

However, credit too has to be given to the fact that the supplement comes with a large variety of probiotic strains that are beneficial in targeting the different parts of the digestive system. I strongly recommend the supplement by Probiotic America because it has proved to be efficient in various cases.