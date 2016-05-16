In this Keranique review, I aim to give you all the details you need about this hair-regrowth product. If you want to know everything about it, then this is the place to be. Plus, you’ll also see other user reviews at the bottom of this page. If you already use it yourself, may I also ask you to comment about your experience with it in the comments section.



Hair loss can occur for a variety of reasons, ranging from lack of nutrition to genetic disposition of baldness. If you have noticed that you’re losing more hair than usual, do not wait any longer and try out Keranique. It is a hair regrowth system specially made for women who are experiencing rapid hair loss and thinning of hair. I can personally attest to the effectiveness of this product as I have seen great results with just a few months of use. Not only do now I have thick and strong hair, but my hair has got extremely lustrous as well.

I can now meet new people and create bonds with confidence, which was severely lacking during my period of depression and anxiety due to loss of hair. You too can put your worries behind, and I’ll tell you in which way, in this review.

About The Product

This product belongs to the category of Infomercial hair products that claim to solve various problems related to hair thinning and female pattern baldness. The products are clinically approved by FDA and are meant to be used specifically by women as an over-the-counter remedy. The entire Keranique set consists of four different products:

Scalp Stimulating Shampoo: This shampoo revitalizes and cleanses the scalp by removing excess dirt, oil, and buildup caused by other products. It aims to clear up the clogged follicles as it has peppermint oil extract that improves the flow of blood to the follicles and provides more nutrition to hear shafts. Amplifying Lift Spray: This is a product that serves dual purposes; It adds volume to your hair and protects them from root to tip. It comes in a convenient spray bottle, which adds volume instantly and gives a smoother and finished look. It contains amino acids, Trichogen, and proteins to shield against damage. Hair Regrowth Treatment: Tor those who need to regrow lost hair, Keranique has brought you a product with 2% minoxidil that prevents spot baldness and thinning hair. Minoxidil improves oxygen flow and makes it possible for more nutrients to the hair follicles. This too comes in a spray bottle and is meant to be applied twice each day. Volumizing Keratin Conditioner: This is a cream gel that has keratin amino acid complex that shields your hair against moisture, humidity, and excessive heat while ginseng root helps to promote volume and thickness of hair. This makes your hair shiny and lustrous.

Does This Product Work?

The company claims that Keranique is the only product on the market that contains FDA approved real ingredients for hair growth. However, there is no listing of those ingredients on the company website, nor it is printed on the bottle. But people who have used this hair repair system seem to have a positive impression of its effectiveness. Even though this product might be a bit pricey, you will be getting four different hair therapy items that each has their unique bonuses. There is 2% minoxidil concentration in the product whereas most other brands on the market contain 5% to 10% minoxidil.

However, don’t let the minoxidil percentage cloud your judgment because there are many happy customers claiming that this product had helped them when nothing else really worked. Many people often compare Keranique to Rogaine, which is also a clinically approved drug aimed to halt hair fall.

30-Day Trial Offer

Worried if this product is a scam? Fear not because Keranique gives you a free 30-day trial that you can subscribe by visiting their website. The trial package contains all four products in the main package and you only need to pay $5 as shipping charges. I tried out the trial program myself and decided to get a membership into the full program. I am very satisfied with the results as the company sends a new supply every two months for a price of just $ 79.95.

Verdict

Why take my word when you can get the Keranique trial for as little as $5? It took me a little more than a month to notice the difference and having used this product for over half a year now; I can safely say that this is entirely legit. However, be careful of cheap brand imitations that are also available in abundance. Buy from the original site and you will never regret the decision.