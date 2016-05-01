Remember the awkward feeling when you first noticed that your hair is thinning? Hair loss can be traumatic and emotionally painful especially to women. The reasons for hair fall can be lack of sleep, stress, poor lifestyle or depression. Women can lose up to 50% of their hair before it becomes visibly thin. So, they must act early to avoid serious damage.

However, you must be wise while selecting the best hair care product to avoid wasting both your time and money. Keranique is a product that is being widely discussed in many hair regrowth reviews. The following sections provide a step-by-step review of this product.

WHAT IS KERANIQUE?

It is a set of four hair care products made by a New Jersey based company named Keranique, LLC. This product works in three simple steps.

Cleanse with the shampoo and apply the conditioner. Re-grow your hair with the Hair Regrowth Treatment. Rejuvenate your hair with the Amplifying Lift Spray.

It claims that their products contain the only FDA approved ingredient for hair regrowth. Although that ingredient isn’t listed on their website, with some research, you’ll find that it is a chemical named minoxidil. Initially, this component causes your hair to fall, but slowly, your hair re-grows, this time thicker and stronger.

HOW TO USE

Users are required to apply 1 ml with the dropper twice daily on the hair loss area. Continued application is required for hair re-growth, otherwise the hair fall may re-occur.

INGREDIENTS

It is a bit weird that the company does not list any ingredients on their website. They actually want you to buy their products without knowing what they are made of. But, once you receive the items, you’ll find the ingredients on the packing.

HOW TO BUY

Keranique products can directly be ordered from their official website. You will receive a set of four products – a shampoo, a conditioner, an amplifying lift spray and a Hair Regrowth Treatment. You have to purchase them through a 30-day risk-free trial for which you’ll be charged $7.95 as shipping charges. You will receive the kit via mail 3-5 days after placing the order. After the one-month trial period expires, your credit card will be billed for two payments of $59.95 each. One payment is to cover the free trial while the other is to cover another full-size shipment of a kit that arrives in three to five days. Likewise, you will be charged a monthly amount of $59.95, and the company will be sending the hair care kit to your doorstep. You can reach the customer service any time to cancel the order.

SIDE EFFECTS

In 2012, the FDA recalled many hair re-growth products which contained 10-15% minoxidil as it may cause heart-related issues and low blood pressure. Other chemicals such as Ketoconazole and Azelaic Acid can further aggravate these effects. It contains only 2% minoxidil which produces almost zero side effects. Nevertheless, you should read the warning label before using the product.

The kit contains virtually the same ingredients commonly found in other hair loss shampoos, conditioners and serums. Moreover, as the manufacturer provides you four products to treat hair loss, the price seems just right.