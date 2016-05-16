In this Lash Renew review, I aim to give you all the details you need about this eyelash serum product. If you want to know everything about it, then this is the place to be. Plus, you’ll also see other user reviews at the bottom of this page. If you already use it yourself, may I also ask you to comment about your experience with it in the comments section.



Note: If you’re in a hurry and don’t have much time for reviews, please click here to get your FREE trial bottle now!

It is possible to grow one’s eye lashes long enough as one desires and to work on them to bring that beautiful amazing look to your face. Instead of applying fake eye lashes which might fall off any time without even a warning, you might as well chose to go the natural and the right way of using you real eye lashes to enhance your beauty. To make your lashes be more attractive and longer, use the number one formula known as Lash Renew. Going natural is always the greatest favors you will do to yourself when it comes to nourishing your lashes and curling them to give yourself a stunning look.

What is Lash Renew?

Lash Renew is a natural serum that helps in the stimulation eye lash growth to make them grow them fast and in a natural manner. Mascaras, and fake eye lashes are always not long lasting remedies and mostly end up being harmful so I would not advise for these short cut methods women at times use to achieve beauty and yet there is a natural way that is purely harmless. For women with weak or thin eye lashes worry no more for this product is here to change all that and make you feel like the queen you deserve to be.

Ingredients

Firstly, I would like to let you know that all the ingredients that make up the product are straight derived from natural plant extracts. Below are the major ingredients of lash Renew.

Vitamin E: This ingredient is usually responsible for many actions in that it maintains connective tissues and is responsible for protecting one from harmful UV rays from the sun. The Vitamin is also known to act as a moisturizer and also has anti-oxidant properties. Sunflower seed oil: It contains sunflower oil which is rich in vitamin E that has several important functions that I explain earlier on. Equisetum Giganteum Extract: This ingredient is effective in preventing hair loss and also helps to improve one’s skin health. Ryza sativa Sativa seed oil: This ingredient is majorly there to prevent dehydration of your eye lashes and will prevent dryness of your eye lashes. Althea officianalis root extract: This unique extract is responsible in the important role of preventing irritation and constantly acts as an anti-oxidant.

A combination of these ingredient will result to a wonderful facial product that simply does magic to your eye lashes and keep them strong and beautiful.

How To Use

Applying a formula has never been this easy. It will only take you at least five minutes to apply the formula on your eye lashes. Follow these steps to apply the formula;

If you have any make eye makeup, make sure you remove it before using Lash Renew. Apply the serum to your eyelids gently and according to the stipulated instructions given.(apply the liquid to the base of the hair on the upper and lower eyelids). It is advised to use it once in a day for best results use it especially in the evening.

Advantages

All ingredients are natural hence will not cause harm as compared to artificial products of eye lashes

It is not harmful in any way to your eyes and therefore will not cause any discomfort or irritation

Using it will protect one from contracting bacterial infections such as pink eye caused by artificial eye lashes

Has long lasting solutions to eye lashes problems

Disadvantages