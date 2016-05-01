Let’s admit it, all women want to get perfect, long and strong eyelashes at all costs, even if it means paying with a leg and an arm. However, not all the products they use deliver the results that they are looking for instantly. That is why it’s tempting to want to know about this new serum packed product in the market that promises to prevent your eye lashes from falling while lengthening and rejuvenating them within just a few weeks.

In this review, you’ll learn about LashRenew, a unique product that will help you get long and luscious eyelashes that symbolize beauty.

About LashRenew

This science baked beauty product promises to help you get those long attractive eyelashes you have always desired within just 8 weeks of use. This serum packed product that is made from a combination of oils and natural herbs promotes the growth of longer and stronger lashes by providing the required nourishment.

Ingredients

Sativa seed oil: Protects against dry skin and neutralizes the effects of dehydration. Vitamin E: It has preservative, moisturizing and anti-oxidant properties that combat dryness of the skin while maintaining the connective tissue. It also protects your skin against sun damage, UV rays and hyper-pigmentation. Meadowfoam seed oil: Rejuvenates and moisturizes your lashes Equisetum Giganteum extract: This extract is famous for tackling hair loss. Althaea officinalis root extract: This extract nourishes your hair while minimizing skin irritation at the same time. And that is not all, it also boasts of anti-oxidant properties. Sunflower seed oil: Sunflower seed oil is rich in vitamin E whose benefits have been discussed above. Ryza Sativa bran oil: This is a perfect hair conditioning agent.

Why Should You Switch To LashRenew?

It is safe and does not cause allergic reactions like the eyelash extensions used by most women. The extensions are responsible for causing conjunctivitis which results from buildup of bacteria and dirt in them.

It contains all natural ingredients unlike the glues that are used to secure eyelash extensions. They contain formaldehyde which is a well known carcinogen. The fake eyelashes also contain chemical preservatives and metal contaminants that can cause undesirable side effects to the eye.

It is science-based and has been proven to be very effective in promoting the growth and strengthening of lashes. It will give you the instant results you are looking for.

This product is pocket-friendly and can be afforded by a majority of women.

Disadvantages

LashRenew is not recommended for use by minors who are under the age of 18.

Side Effects

To date, no side effects associated with the use of this product have been documented. This product is safe for use and is designed to nourish your lashes and make them look longer and stronger.

The Bottom Line

Sure. There are millions of rave eyelash serum reviews from satisfied consumers who have embraced natural, science based approaches to the longest, strongest and most attractive lashes. And with a 14-day money-back guarantee to cover you, you risk absolutely nothing by purchasing this product. Get LashRenew today and begin your transformation journey on the right foot.