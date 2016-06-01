I myself always tell people to watch out what they eat in the eating world to avoid high cholesterol levels in their body. Those who have taken my advice have been able to lower level of cholesterol in their body. However, I know that lifestyle can be a huge hindrance to your health when having high levels of cholesterol. From my over 30 years of experience in supplement industry, I have come to learn that cholesterol lowering supplements (that also have a great benefit for heart health) vary greatly as every patient would need a specific one for their unique body characteristics.

What are the cholesterol lowering supplements would I recommend for a patient?

Here are some of them:

1. Niacin

Niacin is a B-vitamin that an individual can take in large doses of 1 to 3 grams in a day to lower cholesterol. I would recommend it since it has ability to help people lower their levels of cholesterol by close to 30 percent. Niacin mainly works of LDL (“bad”) cholesterol as opposed to others that boosts the production of HDL (“good”) cholesterol while reducing triglycerides. I would advise people with liver problems not to use it since it many cause some risks. Nevertheless, I would say it is a good cholesterol lowering supplement that one can use to reduce the level of bad cholesterol in the body. I also recommend medical supervision when using one.

2. Red yeast rice

I know Red yeast rice contains fungus, which grows on rice. It contains small amounts of lovastatin, which occurs naturally in the body. In the previous studies, I found out that it had several high-quality trials of red yeast rice that could lower LDL by about 20% to 30%, when compared to other alternatives. I know from medical background that this rate is enough for you if you want to reduce the level of cholesterol in your body. However, I would advise people who use it to seek medical advice from experts before using it.

3. Sterols or Stanols

Sterols or stanols are plant compounds capable of interfering with the absorption of dietary cholesterol. When an individual takes two (2) grams daily, he or she can lowers LDL (“bad”) cholesterol in the body by 9 to 20 percent. I would recommend that one get checked before deciding to use it. Some of the brands I have used in the past have shown some side effects especially for some of my patients. When one is using them, he or she should take large doses for the best results when using it. I would like to warn people against using 800 milligrams daily since this might have heart disease risks.

4. Guggul

Guggul is another gummy resin made from a common tree in India. I know it is extracted from a tree called guggulipid. During my research, I found that one can use it to lower triglycerides and cholesterol levels in the body. However, patients should be aware when using it since I have found some negative reviews from patients who have used it.

5. Garlic

I know we all use Garlic in our kitchens. Many clinical seminars that I have attended have proved that Garlic is a natural supplement that you can use to lower your level of cholesterol in the body. When one uses it, he or she would be certain of lowering the levels of cholesterol easily. I would recommend people to use garlic in their foods and not to look at it from its health benefits.

6. Fish Oil Supplements

I know that omega-3 supplements have numerous cardiovascular benefits. When an individual uses them regularly, he or she will lower levels of triglycerides that makes it important for the body. However, I would advise people to get information from medical experts before using these fish oil supplements for cholesterol control.

7. Soluble Fiber Supplements

When one takes psyllium, which is richer in soluble fiber, it can help in lowering the levels of LDL cholesterol from 5 to 15 percent according to the research I did two years ago. I also found that it has other heart-healthy effects. I would recommend it for those people who wish to lower their LDL cholesterol.

In conclusion, I would advise people that the above are the top supplements would to try today.