You most likely have heard about marijuana and some of its adverse effects that have made it illegal. The constituent compound Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), is a predominant compound in marijuana that gives users the ‘high’ but in the recent past, focus has shifted to another compound known as CBD or Cannabidiol oil and for good reason: according to numerous reviews, it has many health benefits. The following will help shed more light on this.

What Is Cannabidiol Oil?

Next to THC, CBD forms the highest concentration in the marijuana plant. According to a research carried out by G.W pharmaceuticals the CBD has non-psychoactive properties which make it safe for use within legal and medical limits. It also has plenty of therapeutic and health benefits and as such, is one of the major if not only constituent being used in the field of medical marijuana.

How Is It Extracted?

Marijuana as a whole is a psychoactive compound made up of over 60 constituents most of which are not legally and medically acceptable when it comes to creating supplements. As a norm, a chemical process is used to extract the beneficial CBD compound from hemp oil which is then used in making supplements

The regular marijuana or hemp plant has high levels of THC. However, another strain of the hemp plant whose main constituent is predominantly CBD with minor traces of the other constituents has been created for the sole use of producing medical grade hemp oil for Cannabidiol oil extraction. According to a majority of reviews, this medical grade hemp oil is used in production of CBD due to its high yield rates

What Are The Medical Properties Of CBD?

According to clinical trials, CBD oil has the following beneficial medical properties:

Antiemetic – reduces vomiting and nausea

Anticonvulsant – suppresses seizures

Antipsychotic – combats psychosis

Anti-inflammatory – inhibits inflammatory conditions

Anti-oxidant – inhibits neurodegenerative disorders and development of cancer

Anti-tumoral – inhibits formation of cancerous and non-cancerous tumors

Anti – depressant – combats depression and anxiety problems

Clinical trials on animals have been carried out to ascertain these properties. Human trials for some of these properties are still on-going with a majority of the properties on this list being concluded as being effective based on the results

What Conditions Can Be Treated Using CBD?

According to major manufacturers such as CBD Life Labs (manufacturers of the Super CBD+) and ZenPro (manufacturers of ZenPro CBD), this supplement is effective against the accompanying symptoms of the following conditions:

Anxiety

Multiple sclerosis

Epilepsy

Paranoia

Memory impairment

Rheumatoid arthritis

Stress

Chronic pain

Bipolar disorder

Parkinson’s disease

Inflammatory disorders

Is It Legal?

Yes, CBD supplements are legal but under certain classifications. In the US, it is classified as a schedule 1 drug and in Canada, it is a schedule 2 drug. Additionally, it does not show up on drug tests

In What Form Is It Available?

CBD is available in capsule form with the most common brands being ZenPro and Super CBD+.



What Are Its Side Effects?

Being an all natural compound, it has no side effects. It is purely CBD oil with no traces of the compound THC and as such, has no psychotic effect and will not show up on any drug test.

Where Can I Buy It?

It can be easily purchased through online stores.