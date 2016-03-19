In this Elite Gain 350 review, I aim to give you all the details you need about this muscle-building product. If you want to know everything about it, then this is the place to be. Plus, you’ll also see other user reviews at the bottom of this page. If you already use it yourself, may I also ask you to comment about your experience with it in the comments section.



If you are a body building enthusiast, then at some point someone must have mentioned that you should try out supplements to help with your exercise regiments. While exercising is very important, at times one can reach a plateau thereby prompting the use of a supplement. One of the most popular muscle building supplement right now is Elite Gain 350. The fact that there is lack of a well detailed elite gain 350 review has not deterred many from using the product. With this in mind, below is a detailed review of this product.

What Is Elite Gain 350?

Elite Gain 350 is a scientifically engineered supplement that has been made to specifically stimulate the body to produce more nitric oxide which in turn helps build lean muscle mass. Other than boosting the body’s production of nitric oxide, it also promises to boost testosterone production, through which body builders can achieve higher energy levels and in turn, longer workouts. Although the supplement’s manufacturers say that you will be able to build lean muscle without even having to change your exercise regiment, the fact that Elite Gain 350 gives you more energy and the ability to work out for longer periods of time will ultimately play a big role in seeing to it that you get ripped.

How Does It Work?

It works by increasing the body’s nitric oxide levels. Nitric oxide supplements are one of the most popular supplements for pre workout supplements. Nitric oxide functions to dilate your blood vessels thereby increasing your blood flow throughout the whole body and muscle. This usually leads to a better nutrient distribution when they are needed the most, that is during exercise. This in turn, will enhance your workout periods.

Nitric oxide also works by helping create over 50 trillion cells which are in constant communication with each other by transmitting signals throughout the body. Your body tends to perform better if all your cells communicate much faster. This fact continues to foster nitric oxide supplements as essential part of work outs.

The recommended dosage for it to be effective is to take one pill twice a day with meals. Although there are users who have reported a difference in how they feel in as little as two days, the results have been known to differ from user to user. This supplement has been clinically tested and approved for daily usage without any major side effects. It is also advisable that only healthy individuals should take the supplement since there can be serious repercussions from taking the supplement while you have a medical condition.

Ingredients

The official website does not give an insight into the supplement’s ingredients. All it does is say that all its ingredients are all natural with an original formula. This does not foster confidence give that one is required to trust the manufacturer that its ingredients are indeed natural and won’t be of any harm to you, the user. The fact that Elite Gain 350 also has DNA-changing abilities makes it even more important that one should have a clear understanding of what they are consuming.

With the manufacturer not releasing a list of the product’s ingredients, all we can do is just guess that one of its ingredients is L-Arginine. This is because this is an ingredient that is usually included in work out supplements owing to its ability to stimulate the production of nitric oxide.

Advantages

Other than stimulating the increase of nitric oxide in your body, the product has the following additional advantages:

eliminates harmful substances such as lactic acid, ammonia and free radicals which inhibit muscle gains

has been known to increase strength for better workouts

cuts post workout recovery time by half

can boost your workout endurance, thereby getting the most out of your gym time

helps achieve well sculpted muscles since it helps build lean muscle mass

no need to add extra exercise time to your regular exercise routine

Pricing

For a product that does not offer any form of knowledge of its ingredients and lack of scientific studies on the product, it appears that it has been extremely overpriced as compared to other nitric oxide producing supplements. The product primarily costs, $117 per bottle. A “free” trial is also provided although there is nothing free with this trial since excessive fees are going to be charged to your credit card. A few pricing packages are provided as shown below.

14 day trial: charges $8 and an additional $117 for each of two full sized bottles that will be shipped thereafter

1 bottle: $59

3 bottles:$117

5 bottles: $145

All in all, if you are one to throw all kinds of risk to the wind, then try out this product as see for yourself the change that it promises to bring you.