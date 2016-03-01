Bodybuilding supplements are dietary products taken to increase muscle mass, endurance, strength, increase metabolism and improve post-workout recovery time. Most are meant to supplement healthy diet while others can replace meals. There are countless bodybuilding supplements to choose from. Unfortunately, not all provide the results they claim to provide. As a bodybuilder, it’s essential that you use bodybuilding supplement reviews to know exactly which work and which don’t. In this review, we’ve selected 5 of the best supplements based on the following:

Composed of natural ingredients

Other than building muscle, supplements have additional benefits like increased stamina and concentration

You get a trial bottle before committing to buy

100% satisfaction guaranteed

Muscle Rev Xtreme

Muscle Rev Xtreme contains two main active ingredients, L-Arginine and L-Citrulline. These natural extracts help to boost Nitric Oxide (NO) availability in the body. NO abundance dilates blood vessels increasing the availability of oxygen and nutrients to muscles. Used alongside a healthy diet and workout, Muscle Rev Xtreme helps to increase endurance, strength and speeds up muscle recovery. Nitric Oxide availability in the body also helps to increase stamina for better performance in bed.

Elite Gain 350

Elite Gain 350 works in two ways. It boosts nitric oxide availability in the body and, increases the amount of free testosterone. Nitric oxide promotes muscle growth and recovery by helping increase blood flow to the muscles. The testosterone boost helps in lean muscle mass development and burning of body fat. The supplement works great if you are having a tough time gaining mass no matter how hard you train.

Crevalor

Crevalor contains 5 natural extracts scientifically proven to increase metabolism, boost testosterone production, increase stamina and accelerate muscle growth. Its ingredients include the horny goat weed, yohimbe, maca root, L-Arginine and tribulus terristris. The primary function of this bodybuilding supplement is to boost testosterone production in the body. If you have low T levels due to age or any other condition, Crevalor is a good supplement to try out.

Pure Muscle X

Pure Muscle X contains 3 main active ingredients. Nitric oxide increases oxygen and nutrient availability to muscles by dilating blood vessels. L-Arginine is a transmitter which prompts muscles to release the growth hormone and also aids in the metabolism of body fat. Glutamine is an amino acid that helps promote muscle endurance and recovery. This ingredients stack in Pure Muscle X provide you with all that’s necessary to get bigger, ripped muscles within a short period as well as rev up your sex drive.

Max Muscle Xtreme

Max Muscle Xtreme contains three natural ingredients which function to increase blood flow to muscles, trigger release of the growth hormone, increase insulin sensitivity and promote fat burning. These ingredients are pure nitric oxide super molecule, L-Arginine and Citrulline Malate.

Conclusion

Unlike most bodybuilding supplement reviews which pick random products, we’ve chosen products that only contain ingredients that are safe and proven by science. We’ve also tried to include supplements to suit specific needs. For example, if you simply want to increase muscle mass and performance in bed, most of these supplements will work. Each of these supplements is meant to be used alongside healthy diet and workout. In most cases, you won’t need to increase workout intensity when using any of the mentioned supplements.