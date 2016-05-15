In this Bed Defense review, I aim to give you all the details you need about this bed bug solution. If you want to know everything about it, then this is the place to be. Plus, you’ll also see other user reviews at the bottom of this page. If you already use it yourself, may I also ask you to comment about your experience with it in the comments section.



Bed bugs can cause serious damage to your sleep. Even the thought of being bitten by them in deep sleep is enough to make you consider sleeping elsewhere. These insects are so skillful in hiding that it is next to impossible to reach their hideouts and remove them. They can remain dormant without any food for up to one year. When shopping for a solution to eliminate bugs on the first go, you will need something that is highly effective. Bed Defense is one such bug repellent which claims to be 100% effective. The following sections constitute an unbiased review.

WHAT IS BED DEFENSE?

It is a bug repellent device made from natural ingredients that are proven to be effective and safe for entire family. The manufacturer even claims that this repellent provides instant relief and is safe to use around children and pets, owing to its all-natural formula. Unlike other products made from toxic chemicals, it doesn’t give messy results and comes with a money back guarantee.

INGREDIENTS

Their website states that the ingredients used in the product include Glycerin, Rosemary Oil, Pottasium Sorbate, Cedar Oil and Ethyl Lactate. All these components are not just natural, but have also shown to repel bed bugs and other pets, effectively.

TRUTH IN COMPANY’S CLAIMS

Most people who come across this product wonder if it really works or is another online “scam”. Unfortunately, their website presents no link to any clinical study proving their claims. So, in order to find the effectiveness of this product, you need to research on your own.

THE PRICE AND ORDERING PROCESS

Bed Defense can be purchased from Amazon for $15. This is a better alternative to ordering it from their website. The company also offers a 60 day money back guarantee. This may not be of much use as the guarantee is meant only for unopened packages and so you can’t return a unit if you opened and tried it. Moreover, such guarantee provided on Amazon by a third party seller may prove to be a drawn-out headache if you want to claim it.

However, if you choose to buy a unit directly from their website, you may qualify to avail a Free Trial Unit which allows you to try Bed Defense for up to 30 days from the date of purchase. Here you will be paying $10 as part of a 50% deal after signing an auto-ship program which will be auto-charged. So, after 2 months, you will be sent more units for which you will be charged automatically. Some customers have complained that they are billed for more than $40. Also, some buyers reported that the customer service has been lousy when asked to resolve such an issue.

THE COMMITMENT

Their auto-ship program is not trustworthy. In general, most brands that force buyers into a membership to purchase their product on a regular basis are unsure of its quality and are looking only to make further sales instead of earning it through the traditional repeat business (which is rooted in customer satisfaction).

CUSTOMER REVIEWS

The reviews coming from the customers who have already tried the product vary widely. While some users felt that the product worked, there is a significant number of them who felt otherwise. No one wants to waste their money on a scam product while their bug problem worsens. All bed bugs are basically the same. So, if the repellent works in one case, there is no reason why it shouldn’t work in the rest. One reason for the low ratings can be poor customer service. Some users, on disassembling the product, said that they found a scented cotton ball. As bed bugs are very resilient, getting rid of them may require a more effective method.

FINAL VERDICT

There are plenty of all-natural methods to get rid of bed bugs such as using diatomaceous earth or 91% alcohol. The former method takes time to show effect while the latter kills the bugs only on contact, and so, it need to be used regularly. Also, there are some products which detect the bugs, but not necessarily kill them. You may use Bed Defense as an indicator and use another method to get rid of bugs. Remember that this product is just a repellent and is not for killing the bugs instantly. Whatever you do, never let your bed bug issue grow into an all-out infestation.