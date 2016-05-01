Even though bed bugs are known not to transmit diseases, they do bite and the bite can be itchy and reddish in color. Bed bugs feed on your blood in every 4 to 9 days, but can go without blood for over a year. The bugs can also live in areas of high temperatures of up to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. This means that once they gain entry to your home, you can live with them for several years without realizing their presence. Most landlords will not bother to deal with bed bugs in your house. In fact, it is embarrassing.

Infestation

If you discover bed bugs in your home, do not worry since anyone can get bed bugs. There is a stigma related to getting bed bugs, but the truth is that, currently, there is a bed bug infestation and they are multiplying rapidly across most of the states and cities. The rapid spread is due to favorable environment, conditions and climate. Bed bugs are now infesting country homes, condos, apartments, hotels, businesses, hospitals and even fancy homes.

Bed bugs are basically small parasitic insects, also referred to as cimicidae. The term cimicidae is used to refer to insects that mostly feed on human blood. To successfully control bed bugs, it is important that you detect them in early stages and begin immediate treatment. Surveys indicate that the most infested places include mattresses (over 98%), boxspring (over 94% and nearby baseboards and carpets (over 93%).

Given that bed bugs love living in your bed and other warm places where you love to sit, there is a need for the use of methods other than chemical made solutions. Treatment of the entire home is ideal, but it may be very costly, consume a lot of time, you will need to stay away from home waiting for the smell to go away, may affect the children’s health etc. You also do not want to attract attention that you have been recently attacked.

Signs

So, how do know that your home is infested with bed bugs?

Dark small spots on your furniture, at the corner of your mattress, and on the boxsprings. These re bed bug feces and when they bleed on your mattress they change color Reddish or rusty stains on your mattress or bed sheets due to crushing of the bed bugs Bed bug eggshells and eggs. They are tiny, and white in color. About 1 mm in size The mark or corner is mild-smelly. It won’t be easy to feel the smell unless you get the nose closer

Recommendations

Here are two FDA recommended bed bug solutions;

1. Bed Defense

It is naturally effective Pet and child safe

Works instantly

No mess or start up

Protects you while asleep

Natural ingredients

Money back guarantee

Made in USA

2. Bedroom Guardian